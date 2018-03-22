Hotel video shows Vegas gunman 'normal' before mass shooting - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Hotel video shows Vegas gunman 'normal' before mass shooting

LAS VEGAS -

Hotel surveillance video from the days before the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history shows the gunman as an unremarkable Las Vegas hotel guest and casino patron.
  
Footage of Stephen Paddock made public Thursday by MGM Resorts International offers no indication that he would carry out the shooting last Oct. 1 that killed 58 people.
  
Company spokeswoman Debra DeShong says Paddock's "interactions with staff and overall behavior were all normal."
  
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and Las Vegas police had no immediate comment.
  
The New York Times first obtained the video.
  
The 32 video clips show the 64-year-old Paddock checking in at the Mandalay Bay resort, gambling at video poker, buying snacks, riding elevators, driving into the valet area and accompanying hotel employees wheeling carts with his suitcases.

