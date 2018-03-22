Feds slam foster-care group homes after surprise visits

An audit report by federal officials says that unannounced visits in 2016 to 20 foster-care group homes in Washington revealed that every one of them failed to meet at least one state licensing requirement.



The Seattle Times reports the audit report released Thursday by the U.S. Office of Inspector General shows that none of the homes fully complied with medical-safety requirements.



Nearly all of them failed to meet one or more environmental-, space- or equipment-safety standards.



In addition, 16 of the group homes had employees working who had failed to complete or pass required background checks; 11 didn't meet food-safety standards; and seven facilities ran afoul of fire-safety or emergency-practices requirements.



Officials with Washington's Department of Social and Health Services, which oversees foster care in this state, have agreed with the audit's findings, have implemented some recommendations and plan to soon adopt the others.



