Teen crashes into DMV building during driver's test

Courtesy Buffalo Police Dept. in Minnesota Courtesy Buffalo Police Dept. in Minnesota
BUFFALO, Minn. -

Police in Buffalo, Minnesota say a teen taking her driver's exam Wednesday afternoon crashed into the DMV after accidentally shifting into drive instead of reverse.

Police Chief Pat Budke says the SUV lurched forward, over the curb and right into the exam building. The Police Department says the impact caused significant damage.

A license examiner in the passenger seat of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The 17-year-old driver and those inside the building were not hurt.

No charges will be filed in connection with the incident.

