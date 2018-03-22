Fish Frenzy: Thousand of goldfish are in West Medical Lake - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Fish Frenzy: Thousand of goldfish are in West Medical Lake

Posted: Updated:
by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
Connect
West Medical Lake -

West Medical Lake is a trophy trout lake. Many people from all over Washington come here specifically to fish for those trout, But there's an invasive species inside this lake that is driving people crazy.

Fish and Wildlife say someone's been putting goldfish where they don't belong, “they start small, but they rapidly get big,” said John who lives across the street.

There are so many goldfish that it’s making John and his neighbors nervous "It definitely makes it hard to fish when they start overpopulating," added John

West Medical lake grows fish quickly because of how shallow it is. And it's not uncommon to see some trout reach 20 inches or more and these goldfish are starting to impact trout growth and the survival rate. They're competing for the same food source and oxygen levels in the water  "Unfortunately it gets to this point, and you know they explode exponentially, and so they start to drive the trout out from the shallower areas, and they start to take over the environment and habitat," John said.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coeur d'Alene High School classes canceled Thursday after principal dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

    Coeur d'Alene High School classes canceled Thursday after principal dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:41 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:41:14 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Classes at Coeur d'Alene High School have been canceled after Principal Troy Schueller passed away from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday, according to the school district. In a release, Director of Communications Scott Maben said Principal Schueller was found at his home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to Kootenai Health, but passed away at around 2:00 p.m.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Classes at Coeur d'Alene High School have been canceled after Principal Troy Schueller passed away from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday, according to the school district. In a release, Director of Communications Scott Maben said Principal Schueller was found at his home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to Kootenai Health, but passed away at around 2:00 p.m.

    >>

  • Police: Bedridden Georgia woman found being eaten alive by maggots; 2 charged

    Police: Bedridden Georgia woman found being eaten alive by maggots; 2 charged

    Thursday, March 22 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-03-22 13:16:07 GMT
    Gwinnett County Sheriff's OfficeGwinnett County Sheriff's Office

    SUGAR HILL, Ga. - Authorities in Georgia say a bedridden woman had been found covered with cockroaches and maggots on a sheet smeared in feces.

    >>

    SUGAR HILL, Ga. - Authorities in Georgia say a bedridden woman had been found covered with cockroaches and maggots on a sheet smeared in feces. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution quotes Gwinnett County authorities as saying in a report that her family members, 54-year-old Terry Ward Sorrells and 18-year-old Christian Alexander Sorrells, have been charged with neglect of a disabled adult or elder person.

    >>

  • SWAT Standoff near Gonzaga over, suspect not home

    SWAT Standoff near Gonzaga over, suspect not home

    Thursday, March 22 2018 4:11 PM EDT2018-03-22 20:11:29 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have cleared the scene near Gonzaga after it was discovered the suspect was not home. Students at GU were notified the scene is now safe. SPD tweeted the situation involves an armed "subject violating a domestic violence order."

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have cleared the scene near Gonzaga after it was discovered the suspect was not home. Students at GU were notified the scene is now safe. SPD tweeted the situation involves an armed "subject violating a domestic violence order."

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Coeur d'Alene High School students continue to grieve loss of principal

    Coeur d'Alene High School students continue to grieve loss of principal

    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:14 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:14:34 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Outside Couer d’Alene High School, a memorial in honor of Principal Troy Schueller continues to grow. Flowers left with messages and a poster that says “Vikings now and forever” drape the front steps. Inside the high school, grief counselors from the Coeur d’Alene School District as well as North Idaho College were there to help those reeling. “

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Outside Couer d’Alene High School, a memorial in honor of Principal Troy Schueller continues to grow. Flowers left with messages and a poster that says “Vikings now and forever” drape the front steps. Inside the high school, grief counselors from the Coeur d’Alene School District as well as North Idaho College were there to help those reeling. “

    >>

  • It's out of the bag: Taco Bell announces new line of sauce-flavored chips

    It's out of the bag: Taco Bell announces new line of sauce-flavored chips

    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:07 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:07:36 GMT
    Taco BellTaco Bell

    Coming to a grocery store near you: Taco Bell tortilla chips.  The fast-food chain teased the chips on twitter Thursday. According to USA Today, the chips will be released in May and will be available in grocery stores nationwide. The tortilla chips will come in three flavors, based on their hot sauce packets currently available at the chain: Classic Mild Fire Prices for the chips have not yet been released. The chips will be sold at retailers through Taco Bell's p...

    >>

    Coming to a grocery store near you: Taco Bell tortilla chips.  The fast-food chain teased the chips on twitter Thursday. According to USA Today, the chips will be released in May and will be available in grocery stores nationwide. The tortilla chips will come in three flavors, based on their hot sauce packets currently available at the chain: Classic Mild Fire Prices for the chips have not yet been released. The chips will be sold at retailers through Taco Bell's p...

    >>

  • Multi-agency investigation takes hundreds of pounds of pot off Idaho streets

    Multi-agency investigation takes hundreds of pounds of pot off Idaho streets

    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:04 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:04:34 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) - 500 pounds of pot, that’s how much was taken off our regions highways in a three day drug blitz. Idaho State Police, Kootenai, Shoshone, and Bonner County deputies presented their seized pot Thursday at ISP Headquarters in Coeur d’Alene. Troopers and deputies targeted Interstate 90, Highway 2, and Highway 58. 

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) - 500 pounds of pot, that’s how much was taken off our regions highways in a three day drug blitz. Idaho State Police, Kootenai, Shoshone, and Bonner County deputies presented their seized pot Thursday at ISP Headquarters in Coeur d’Alene. Troopers and deputies targeted Interstate 90, Highway 2, and Highway 58. 

    >>
    •   