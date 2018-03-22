Multi-agency investigation takes hundreds of pounds of pot off Idaho streets

500 pounds of pot, that’s how much was taken off our regions highways in a three day drug blitz.

Idaho State Police, Kootenai, Shoshone, and Bonner County deputies presented their seized pot Thursday at ISP Headquarters in Coeur d’Alene.

Troopers and deputies targeted Interstate 90, Highway 2, and Highway 58.

The first big bust of the interdiction came just a day after training; Kootenai County deputies stopped an Iowa man heading back to the Midwest.

“That seizure ended up being 250 pounds of marijuana located in the back of the pick up truck,” Kootenai County Deputy Rich Lyons said.

And from there, many more stops were made.

Troopers and deputies seized pot, oil, mushrooms, and firearms with a bulk of them being along I-90 through Kootenai and Shoshone County.

"This just shows the drug trafficking problem along Interstate 90, it's a major corridor, it goes all the way from the west coast to the east coast and it's every type of drug. It's also methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine coming out of the Seattle area,” ISP Corporal Kevin Kessler said.

"This is just a sample of what happens daily, the fact of the matter is that all the departments got together and we all had the ability and time to actually go out and do the emphasis and patrols and therefore produced the results you're seeing today,” Deputy Lyons said.

ISP says they are still processing the information and evidence. More arrests are still pending in several other states included in the bust.