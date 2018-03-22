It's out of the bag: Taco Bell announces new line of sauce-flavored chips

Coming to a grocery store near you: Taco Bell tortilla chips.

The fast-food chain teased the chips on twitter Thursday. According to USA Today, the chips will be released in May and will be available in grocery stores nationwide.

The tortilla chips will come in three flavors, based on their hot sauce packets currently available at the chain:

Classic

Mild

Fire

Prices for the chips have not yet been released.

The chips will be sold at retailers through Taco Bell's partnership with Kraft.