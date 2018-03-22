Coeur d'Alene High School students continue to grieve loss of principal

Outside Couer d’Alene High School, a memorial in honor of Principal Troy Schueller continues to grow.

Flowers left with messages and a poster that says “Vikings now and forever” drape the front steps.

Inside the high school, grief counselors from the Coeur d’Alene School District as well as North Idaho College were there to help those reeling.

“These events are best processed with the professionals helping them through that process,” Tim Gerlitz said.

Gerlitz is the Director for Student Disability and Counseling Services at North Idaho College.

He says in this situation, the feelings of grief after a traumatic situation are natural and that there are plenty of counselors on hand that’ll help lend an ear.

"We want them to support available around them to be able to talk to them about family supports, community supports, the need for counseling if this is extremely traumatic for people,” Gerlitz said.

The school district says students and staff will return to school Monday, April 2nd, 2018, they have tomorrow off for the first day of Spring Break.