Slow Down: Crossing guards warn speeding drivers on Spokane's So - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Slow Down: Crossing guards warn speeding drivers on Spokane's South Hill

Posted: Updated:
by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
Connect
School days will be getting a little longer for Spokane Public Schools elementary age students. School days will be getting a little longer for Spokane Public Schools elementary age students.
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Amanda Wiles has been a crossing guard in Spokane for about a year and cares about the children she protects crossing the street at Napa and 37th on the South Hill and says drivers are going too fast "The Speed limit is 20mph for a reason. We don't want kids to get hit."

Wiles makes sure that all the kids who cross at her crosswalk get to school safely using her flag to make sure traffic comes to a complete stop "I don't want these kids to get run over  you know they're children."

But sometimes, drivers just ignore the crossing guard's bright neon flag  "I was crossing a child, and a lady barely slowed down, and the kid had already got across the street. But as I was getting back up on the sidewalk she flew past me hit my flag and almost knocked it out of my hand," said Amanda.

While Amanda and I were standing and talking about speeding drivers, we witnessed just how fast some were going. So were the Spokane police. SPD stopped multiple drivers for speeding Thursday morning. The officer was using lidar which a method used by law enforcement to gauge the speed of drivers. Lidar is different than traditional radar and is more accurate when it comes to registering someone's speed. Amanda is happy to see police pulling people over and writing them up for breaking the law "It makes me feel a lot better."

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coeur d'Alene High School classes canceled Thursday after principal dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

    Coeur d'Alene High School classes canceled Thursday after principal dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:41 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:41:14 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Classes at Coeur d'Alene High School have been canceled after Principal Troy Schueller passed away from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday, according to the school district. In a release, Director of Communications Scott Maben said Principal Schueller was found at his home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to Kootenai Health, but passed away at around 2:00 p.m.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Classes at Coeur d'Alene High School have been canceled after Principal Troy Schueller passed away from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday, according to the school district. In a release, Director of Communications Scott Maben said Principal Schueller was found at his home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to Kootenai Health, but passed away at around 2:00 p.m.

    >>

  • Police: Bedridden Georgia woman found being eaten alive by maggots; 2 charged

    Police: Bedridden Georgia woman found being eaten alive by maggots; 2 charged

    Thursday, March 22 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-03-22 13:16:07 GMT
    Gwinnett County Sheriff's OfficeGwinnett County Sheriff's Office

    SUGAR HILL, Ga. - Authorities in Georgia say a bedridden woman had been found covered with cockroaches and maggots on a sheet smeared in feces.

    >>

    SUGAR HILL, Ga. - Authorities in Georgia say a bedridden woman had been found covered with cockroaches and maggots on a sheet smeared in feces. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution quotes Gwinnett County authorities as saying in a report that her family members, 54-year-old Terry Ward Sorrells and 18-year-old Christian Alexander Sorrells, have been charged with neglect of a disabled adult or elder person.

    >>

  • SWAT Standoff near Gonzaga over, suspect not home

    SWAT Standoff near Gonzaga over, suspect not home

    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:57 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:57:08 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have cleared the scene near Gonzaga after it was discovered the suspect was not home. Students at GU were notified the scene is now safe. SPD tweeted the situation involves an armed "subject violating a domestic violence order."

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have cleared the scene near Gonzaga after it was discovered the suspect was not home. Students at GU were notified the scene is now safe. SPD tweeted the situation involves an armed "subject violating a domestic violence order."

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Gone extinct: Animatronic T-Rex bursts into flames

    Gone extinct: Animatronic T-Rex bursts into flames

    Thursday, March 22 2018 9:50 PM EDT2018-03-23 01:50:11 GMT
    Photo courtesy Royal Gorge Dinosaur ExperiencePhoto courtesy Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience

    CANON CITY, Colo. (AP) - The co-owner of a dinosaur-themed park in southern Colorado thinks an electrical malfunction caused a life-size animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex to burst into flames.    Zach Reynolds says the T-Rex at the Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience smoldered for about 10 minutes before it caught fire Thursday morning. Visitors watched as the inferno spread through the dinosaur, which appeared at times to be breathing flames.

    >>

    CANON CITY, Colo. (AP) - The co-owner of a dinosaur-themed park in southern Colorado thinks an electrical malfunction caused a life-size animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex to burst into flames.    Zach Reynolds says the T-Rex at the Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience smoldered for about 10 minutes before it caught fire Thursday morning. Visitors watched as the inferno spread through the dinosaur, which appeared at times to be breathing flames.

    >>

  • China says it may hike tariffs on US pork, other goods

    China says it may hike tariffs on US pork, other goods

    Thursday, March 22 2018 9:38 PM EDT2018-03-23 01:38:35 GMT

    BEIJING (AP) - China announced a list of U.S. goods including pork, apples and steel pipe it said Friday may be hit with higher import duties in response to President Donald Trump's tariff hike on steel and aluminum.    The Commerce Ministry called on Washington to negotiate a settlement as soon as possible but set no deadline. 

    >>

    BEIJING (AP) - China announced a list of U.S. goods including pork, apples and steel pipe it said Friday may be hit with higher import duties in response to President Donald Trump's tariff hike on steel and aluminum.    The Commerce Ministry called on Washington to negotiate a settlement as soon as possible but set no deadline. 

    >>

  • Fish Frenzy: Hundreds of goldfish are in West Medical Lake

    Fish Frenzy: Hundreds of goldfish are in West Medical Lake

    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:59 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:59:30 GMT

    West Medical Lake, wash. West Medical Lake is a trophy trout lake. Many people from all over Washington come here specifically to fish for those trout, But there's an invasive species inside this lake that is driving people crazy. Fish and Wildlife say someone's been putting goldfish where they don't belong, “they start small, but they rapidly get big,” said John who lives across the street. There are so many goldfish that it’s making John and his neighbors 

    >>

    West Medical Lake, wash. West Medical Lake is a trophy trout lake. Many people from all over Washington come here specifically to fish for those trout, But there's an invasive species inside this lake that is driving people crazy. Fish and Wildlife say someone's been putting goldfish where they don't belong, “they start small, but they rapidly get big,” said John who lives across the street. There are so many goldfish that it’s making John and his neighbors 

    >>
    •   