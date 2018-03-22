Latest: Maryland shooting victim 'brain dead;' life support endi - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Latest: Maryland shooting victim 'brain dead;' life support ending

Posted: Updated:
THE WILLEY FAMILY VIA AP THE WILLEY FAMILY VIA AP
GREAT MILLS, Md. -

(AP) - The Latest on a shooting at a southern Maryland school (all times local):
  
8:25 p.m.
  
The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she is brain dead and is being removed from life support.
  
Melissa Willey told news reporters Thursday night that her daughter, 16-year-old Jaelynn Willey, has "no life left in her." She said Jaelynn would be removed from life support during the evening.
  
The teen was shot Tuesday by 17-year-old Austin Rollins at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County.
  
Rollins died after shooting Willey. A school resource officer got there within a minute and fired a shot at Rollins, but it's not yet clear whether Rollins was killed by the officer's bullet or took his own life.
  
___
  
5:30 p.m.
  
The Facebook profile page of a Maryland school shooting victim was mistakenly changed to indicate she had died.
  
Jaelynn Willey's Facebook page was changed Wednesday to say "remembering Jaelynn Willey" with a message: "We hope people who love Jaelynn will find comfort in visiting her profile to remember and celebrate her life."
  
Jaelynn, though, was still alive and in critical condition Thursday at a Maryland hospital after Tuesday's shooting at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County.
  
The page was changed again Thursday to remove the language suggesting Jaelynn had died. The family had been trying to get the page changed since Wednesday afternoon, said Lucinda Avis, a family friend who set up a fundraising page for Jaelynn.
  
Facebook would not respond on the record to questions from The Associated Press about what happened.
  
A post describing the company's policies says Facebook will "memorialize" an account if a family member or friend submits a request. A form asks only for a name and date of death. The "proof of death" field is described as optional.
  
___
  
5:30 p.m.
  
A former coach at the Maryland school where a shooting happened earlier this week is rallying support to help get students to the March for Our Lives on Saturday.
  
On Tuesday at Great Mills High School, a 17-year-old shot a girl he'd been in a relationship with before exchanging gunfire with a sheriff's deputy. The shooter was killed and another student was critically injured.
  
Aaron Foreman posted a video Wednesday on Facebook calling for donations so that students could attend the Washington march.
  
The march is in support of stronger gun control measures.
  
Foreman says in an interview that churches have donated vans, stores have given food and gift cards and others offered to buy Metro cards.
  
His daughter graduated from Great Mills last year. He says: "This could've been her."
  
According to Foreman, about 60 students so far are planning to attend.
  
___
  
11:11 p.m.
  
Tuesday's school shooting in southern Maryland that left the shooter dead and two students wounded increasingly appears to be the action of a lovesick teenager.
  
Authorities on Wednesday released a few additional details into the shooting at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County.
  
Seventeen-year-old Austin Rollins was killed after shooting a schoolmate, 16-year-old Jaelynn Willey. A school resource officer arrived within a minute and fired a shot at Rollins, but it's not yet clear whether Rollins was killed by the officer's bullet or took his own life.
  
A 14-year-old boy who was shot in the thigh during the encounter was released from a hospital Wednesday.
  
The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that Rollins and the girl had been in a relationship that recently ended.
  
___
  
This first item in this story has been corrected to say the officer fired a shot at Rollins, not at Willey.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/22/2018 5:31:26 PM (GMT -7:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coeur d'Alene High School classes canceled Thursday after principal dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

    Coeur d'Alene High School classes canceled Thursday after principal dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:41 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:41:14 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Classes at Coeur d'Alene High School have been canceled after Principal Troy Schueller passed away from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday, according to the school district. In a release, Director of Communications Scott Maben said Principal Schueller was found at his home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to Kootenai Health, but passed away at around 2:00 p.m.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Classes at Coeur d'Alene High School have been canceled after Principal Troy Schueller passed away from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday, according to the school district. In a release, Director of Communications Scott Maben said Principal Schueller was found at his home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to Kootenai Health, but passed away at around 2:00 p.m.

    >>

  • Police: Bedridden Georgia woman found being eaten alive by maggots; 2 charged

    Police: Bedridden Georgia woman found being eaten alive by maggots; 2 charged

    Thursday, March 22 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-03-22 13:16:07 GMT
    Gwinnett County Sheriff's OfficeGwinnett County Sheriff's Office

    SUGAR HILL, Ga. - Authorities in Georgia say a bedridden woman had been found covered with cockroaches and maggots on a sheet smeared in feces.

    >>

    SUGAR HILL, Ga. - Authorities in Georgia say a bedridden woman had been found covered with cockroaches and maggots on a sheet smeared in feces. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution quotes Gwinnett County authorities as saying in a report that her family members, 54-year-old Terry Ward Sorrells and 18-year-old Christian Alexander Sorrells, have been charged with neglect of a disabled adult or elder person.

    >>

  • SWAT Standoff near Gonzaga over, suspect not home

    SWAT Standoff near Gonzaga over, suspect not home

    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:57 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:57:08 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have cleared the scene near Gonzaga after it was discovered the suspect was not home. Students at GU were notified the scene is now safe. SPD tweeted the situation involves an armed "subject violating a domestic violence order."

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have cleared the scene near Gonzaga after it was discovered the suspect was not home. Students at GU were notified the scene is now safe. SPD tweeted the situation involves an armed "subject violating a domestic violence order."

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Gone extinct: Animatronic T-Rex bursts into flames

    Gone extinct: Animatronic T-Rex bursts into flames

    Thursday, March 22 2018 9:50 PM EDT2018-03-23 01:50:11 GMT
    Photo courtesy Royal Gorge Dinosaur ExperiencePhoto courtesy Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience

    CANON CITY, Colo. (AP) - The co-owner of a dinosaur-themed park in southern Colorado thinks an electrical malfunction caused a life-size animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex to burst into flames.    Zach Reynolds says the T-Rex at the Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience smoldered for about 10 minutes before it caught fire Thursday morning. Visitors watched as the inferno spread through the dinosaur, which appeared at times to be breathing flames.

    >>

    CANON CITY, Colo. (AP) - The co-owner of a dinosaur-themed park in southern Colorado thinks an electrical malfunction caused a life-size animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex to burst into flames.    Zach Reynolds says the T-Rex at the Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience smoldered for about 10 minutes before it caught fire Thursday morning. Visitors watched as the inferno spread through the dinosaur, which appeared at times to be breathing flames.

    >>

  • China says it may hike tariffs on US pork, other goods

    China says it may hike tariffs on US pork, other goods

    Thursday, March 22 2018 9:38 PM EDT2018-03-23 01:38:35 GMT

    BEIJING (AP) - China announced a list of U.S. goods including pork, apples and steel pipe it said Friday may be hit with higher import duties in response to President Donald Trump's tariff hike on steel and aluminum.    The Commerce Ministry called on Washington to negotiate a settlement as soon as possible but set no deadline. 

    >>

    BEIJING (AP) - China announced a list of U.S. goods including pork, apples and steel pipe it said Friday may be hit with higher import duties in response to President Donald Trump's tariff hike on steel and aluminum.    The Commerce Ministry called on Washington to negotiate a settlement as soon as possible but set no deadline. 

    >>

  • Fish Frenzy: Hundreds of goldfish are in West Medical Lake

    Fish Frenzy: Hundreds of goldfish are in West Medical Lake

    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:59 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:59:30 GMT

    West Medical Lake, wash. West Medical Lake is a trophy trout lake. Many people from all over Washington come here specifically to fish for those trout, But there's an invasive species inside this lake that is driving people crazy. Fish and Wildlife say someone's been putting goldfish where they don't belong, “they start small, but they rapidly get big,” said John who lives across the street. There are so many goldfish that it’s making John and his neighbors 

    >>

    West Medical Lake, wash. West Medical Lake is a trophy trout lake. Many people from all over Washington come here specifically to fish for those trout, But there's an invasive species inside this lake that is driving people crazy. Fish and Wildlife say someone's been putting goldfish where they don't belong, “they start small, but they rapidly get big,” said John who lives across the street. There are so many goldfish that it’s making John and his neighbors 

    >>
    •   