Former Seattle cop gets 6 years for pot-smuggling operation

Former Seattle cop gets 6 years for pot-smuggling operation

SEATTLE, Wash. -

(AP) - A former Seattle police officer has been sentenced to six years in prison for his role in smuggling hundreds of pounds of marijuana to Baltimore.
  
The U.S. Attorney's Office says 44-year-old Alex Chapackdee was sentenced Thursday.
  
Chapackdee, who spent 16 years on the force, resigned shortly after his arrest last May. He pleaded guilty in November to conspiracy to distribute marijuana and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
  
According to his plea agreement, Chapackdee conspired with his brother-in-law, Tuan Van Le, of Maple Valley, Washington, and two others to transport the drugs and launder the proceeds. He made multiple cross-country trips in 2016.
  
Investigators said after a confidential source reported that Le had been paying Chapackdee $10,000 a month to keep an eye on marijuana grow houses and to provide him with information about law-enforcement activities.
  
Le was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

3/22/2018 5:17:02 PM (GMT -7:00)

    •   