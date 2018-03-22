Driver arrested for DUI after busted speeding over 100 mph

Around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Spokane Valley K9 deputy Tyler Kullman spotted a truck with a loud muffler traveling south on Pines toward him. Deputies say the truck was obviously going much faster than the 35 mph posted speed limit.

Deputy Kullman turned around to try to catch up with the speeding truck. In the area of 24th and Highway 27, Deputy Kullman caught up the the vehicle and began to pace it at over 100 mph. Near 32nd Ave., the deputy activated his lights to conduct a traffic stop. The driver, later identified as 52-year-old David A. Davis, pulled into a parking on the corner and started reaching and digging around the floorboard area. Deputy Kullman ordered Davis to keep his hands on the steering wheel and told the passenger in the truck to place his hands on the dash. The deputy could smell alcohol as he approached the vehicle.

Deputies say Davis was immediately confrontational and told the deputy to "f*** off" and identifying himself as a "constitutionalist" that didn't have to identify himself. Kullman arrested Davis for reckless driving while he continued to yell obscenities at the deputy.

Deputy Skye Ortiz then contacted Davis to begin a DUI investigation. Ortiz said Davis was slurring his words, staggering side to side, and had watery bloodshot eyes. Davis emphatically declined to submit to a field sobriety test and was place under arrest for DUI in addition to the reckless driving charge.

Davis continued to use profanity and he made racial slurs toward Deputy Ortiz as he was advised of his rights. Davis requested to speak with an attorney and was placed in contact with a public defender. Afterword, he was advised of his rights regarding a breath test, which he stated he understood and refused to take the test.

Deputy Ortiz requested a search warrant for a blood sample, which was granted. The evidentiary sample was obtained and booked into evidence.

Davis was booked into the Spokane County Jail for DUI, Reckless Driving, Operating a Vehicle w/o an Interlock Device when Required, and Driving with a Suspended/Revoked Driver’s License. His bond has been set at $1,500.00.