China says it may hike tariffs on US pork, other goods

China says it may hike tariffs on US pork, other goodsPosted: Updated:
Coeur d'Alene High School classes canceled Thursday after principal dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Classes at Coeur d'Alene High School have been canceled after Principal Troy Schueller passed away from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday, according to the school district. In a release, Director of Communications Scott Maben said Principal Schueller was found at his home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to Kootenai Health, but passed away at around 2:00 p.m.>>
Police: Bedridden Georgia woman found being eaten alive by maggots; 2 charged
SUGAR HILL, Ga. - Authorities in Georgia say a bedridden woman had been found covered with cockroaches and maggots on a sheet smeared in feces.>>
SWAT Standoff near Gonzaga over, suspect not home
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have cleared the scene near Gonzaga after it was discovered the suspect was not home. Students at GU were notified the scene is now safe. SPD tweeted the situation involves an armed "subject violating a domestic violence order.">>
Man sentenced to death for dropping 3 nursing home residents off balcony in Japan
KHQ.COM - Japan's Yokohama district court sentenced a 25-year-old man to death Thursday for killing three residents of a nursing home four years ago. Hayato Imai, who worked at the nursing home then, dropped the three victims from a balcony of the facility, located southwest of tokyo. The prosecution demanded the death penalty, while defense lawyers asserted he was not guilty as investigators initially forced him to confess untruthfully.>>
Wife saves firefighter's life with CPR
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Two nights after Christmas, Jessica Pichette and her husband, Luke, were getting ready to go to bed. Jessica says her husband began making strange sounds, she thought he was having a stroke. “I started dialing 911 at that time, kind of rolled him of over and at that time he a big deep breathe and then he was gone, he was not breathing, his eyes were rolled back,” Pichette said. Luke, a Captain for the Coeur>>
Police: Austin Bomber recorded 25-minute 'confession'
ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) - The Latest on the Austin bombings (all times local): UPDATE: According to Austin Police Department Chief Brian Manley, serial-bombing suspect Mark Conditt recorded a 25-minute video on his cell phone before he was killed by his own explosive on Wednesday. Manley says that Conditt "does not at all mention anything about terrorism nor does he mention anything about hate.">>
Gone extinct: Animatronic T-Rex bursts into flames
CANON CITY, Colo. (AP) - The co-owner of a dinosaur-themed park in southern Colorado thinks an electrical malfunction caused a life-size animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex to burst into flames. Zach Reynolds says the T-Rex at the Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience smoldered for about 10 minutes before it caught fire Thursday morning. Visitors watched as the inferno spread through the dinosaur, which appeared at times to be breathing flames.>>
China says it may hike tariffs on US pork, other goods
BEIJING (AP) - China announced a list of U.S. goods including pork, apples and steel pipe it said Friday may be hit with higher import duties in response to President Donald Trump's tariff hike on steel and aluminum. The Commerce Ministry called on Washington to negotiate a settlement as soon as possible but set no deadline.>>
Fish Frenzy: Hundreds of goldfish are in West Medical Lake
West Medical Lake, wash. West Medical Lake is a trophy trout lake. Many people from all over Washington come here specifically to fish for those trout, But there's an invasive species inside this lake that is driving people crazy. Fish and Wildlife say someone's been putting goldfish where they don't belong, “they start small, but they rapidly get big,” said John who lives across the street. There are so many goldfish that it’s making John and his neighbors>>
SWAT Standoff near Gonzaga over, suspect not home
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have cleared the scene near Gonzaga after it was discovered the suspect was not home. Students at GU were notified the scene is now safe. SPD tweeted the situation involves an armed "subject violating a domestic violence order.">>
Driver arrested for DUI after busted speeding over 100 mph
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Spokane Valley K9 deputy Tyler Kullman spotted a truck with a loud muffler traveling south on Pines toward him. Deputies say the truck was obviously going much faster than the 35 mph posted speed limit. Deputy Kullman turned around to try to catch up with the speeding truck.>>
Former Seattle cop gets 6 years for pot-smuggling operation
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - A former Seattle police officer has been sentenced to six years in prison for his role in smuggling hundreds of pounds of marijuana to Baltimore. The U.S. Attorney's Office says 44-year-old Alex Chapackdee was sentenced Thursday. Chapackdee, who spent 16 years on the force, resigned shortly after his arrest last May. He pleaded guilty in November to conspiracy to distribute marijuana and conspiracy to commit money laundering. According to ...>>
Latest: Maryland shooting victim 'brain dead;' life support ending
GREAT MILLS, Md. (AP) - The Latest on a shooting at a southern Maryland school (all times local): 8:25 p.m. The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she is brain dead and is being removed from life support. Melissa Willey told news reporters Thursday night that her daughter, 16-year-old Jaelynn Willey, has "no life left in her." She said Jaelynn would be removed from life support during the ev...>>
Slow Down: Crossing guards warn speeding drivers on Spokane's South Hill
Spokane, Wash. Amanda Wiles has been a crossing guard in Spokane for about a year and cares about the children she protects crossing the street at Napa and 37th on the South Hill and says drivers are going too fast "The Speed limit is 20mph for a reason. We don't want kids to get hit." Wiles makes sure that all the kids who cross at her crosswalk get to school safely using her flag to make sure traffic comes to a complete stop "I don't want these kids to get run over>>
Coeur d'Alene High School students continue to grieve loss of principal
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Outside Couer d’Alene High School, a memorial in honor of Principal Troy Schueller continues to grow. Flowers left with messages and a poster that says “Vikings now and forever” drape the front steps. Inside the high school, grief counselors from the Coeur d’Alene School District as well as North Idaho College were there to help those reeling. “>>
It's out of the bag: Taco Bell announces new line of sauce-flavored chips
Coming to a grocery store near you: Taco Bell tortilla chips. The fast-food chain teased the chips on twitter Thursday. According to USA Today, the chips will be released in May and will be available in grocery stores nationwide. The tortilla chips will come in three flavors, based on their hot sauce packets currently available at the chain: Classic Mild Fire Prices for the chips have not yet been released. The chips will be sold at retailers through Taco Bell's p...>>
