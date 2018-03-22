Kindness Matters: Buddy Bench honors memory of Spokane teen - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Kindness Matters: Buddy Bench honors memory of Spokane teen

SPOKANE, Wash. -

It's been almost two years since Macie Kay-Lynn Zenishek died. Her family wants their horrific loss to serve as a reminder to others to simply be kind.

The bench has a simple message that can somehow get so complicated. The two words "kindness matters" are written in blue, Macie's favorite color.

The family hopes anyone who sees someone sitting there will befriend them.

"You never know what someone else is going through," her family said.

