Arkansas woman charged after twins' bodies found in suitcase

(AP) - Officials say a woman has been charged with two counts of abuse of a corpse after the bodies of stillborn twins were found last month in a suitcase along a road in eastern Arkansas.



Cross County officials say the twins were stillborn 6 to 8 weeks before reaching full term. The sheriff's office says that after it released information about items found with the twins, the agency was led to 24-year-old Keysheonna Reed of Wynne.



The Arkansas State Crime Lab says there were no illegal substances in the bodies, which were found Feb. 16 in a purple suitcase along a county road near Wynne, 90 miles (145 kilometers) east of Little Rock.



Cross County jail records show Reed was booked Thursday. No lawyer was listed for her.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/22/2018 9:48:01 PM (GMT -7:00)