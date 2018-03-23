Man who evaded police for 25 years guilty of manslaughter

(AP) - A man who evaded authorities for 25 years has been found guilty by a Grant County jury of manslaughter in connection with the 1991 death of Barbara J. Kipp.



The Columbia Basin Herald reported Thursday that 66-year-old Arnolfo Bravo had also faced second-degree murder, but the jury found him not guilty on that charge.



Kipp was found dead Oct. 1, 1991, by her roommate. Court documents say people associated with Kipp told police she was planning on breaking up with Bravo.



Bravo acknowledged to a detective that he stole items out of Kipp's house, as well as her vehicle, but he did not admit to killing her. Warrants were issued for Bravo's arrest after the interview, but he was able to avoid authorities until his November 2016 arrest in Texas.



