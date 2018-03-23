Man who evaded police for 25 years guilty of manslaughter

Man who evaded police for 25 years guilty of manslaughterPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Coeur d'Alene High School classes canceled Thursday after principal dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound
Coeur d'Alene High School classes canceled Thursday after principal dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Classes at Coeur d'Alene High School have been canceled after Principal Troy Schueller passed away from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday, according to the school district. In a release, Director of Communications Scott Maben said Principal Schueller was found at his home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to Kootenai Health, but passed away at around 2:00 p.m.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Classes at Coeur d'Alene High School have been canceled after Principal Troy Schueller passed away from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday, according to the school district. In a release, Director of Communications Scott Maben said Principal Schueller was found at his home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to Kootenai Health, but passed away at around 2:00 p.m.>>
Police: Bedridden Georgia woman found being eaten alive by maggots; 2 charged
Police: Bedridden Georgia woman found being eaten alive by maggots; 2 charged
SUGAR HILL, Ga. - Authorities in Georgia say a bedridden woman had been found covered with cockroaches and maggots on a sheet smeared in feces.>>
SUGAR HILL, Ga. - Authorities in Georgia say a bedridden woman had been found covered with cockroaches and maggots on a sheet smeared in feces. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution quotes Gwinnett County authorities as saying in a report that her family members, 54-year-old Terry Ward Sorrells and 18-year-old Christian Alexander Sorrells, have been charged with neglect of a disabled adult or elder person.>>
SWAT Standoff near Gonzaga over, suspect not home
SWAT Standoff near Gonzaga over, suspect not home
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have cleared the scene near Gonzaga after it was discovered the suspect was not home. Students at GU were notified the scene is now safe. SPD tweeted the situation involves an armed "subject violating a domestic violence order.">>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have cleared the scene near Gonzaga after it was discovered the suspect was not home. Students at GU were notified the scene is now safe. SPD tweeted the situation involves an armed "subject violating a domestic violence order.">>
Man sentenced to death for dropping 3 nursing home residents off balcony in Japan
Man sentenced to death for dropping 3 nursing home residents off balcony in Japan
KHQ.COM - Japan's Yokohama district court sentenced a 25-year-old man to death Thursday for killing three residents of a nursing home four years ago. Hayato Imai, who worked at the nursing home then, dropped the three victims from a balcony of the facility, located southwest of tokyo. The prosecution demanded the death penalty, while defense lawyers asserted he was not guilty as investigators initially forced him to confess untruthfully.>>
KHQ.COM - Japan's Yokohama district court sentenced a 25-year-old man to death Thursday for killing three residents of a nursing home four years ago. Hayato Imai, who worked at the nursing home then, dropped the three victims from a balcony of the facility, located southwest of tokyo. The prosecution demanded the death penalty, while defense lawyers asserted he was not guilty as investigators initially forced him to confess untruthfully.>>
Wife saves firefighter's life with CPR
Wife saves firefighter's life with CPR
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Two nights after Christmas, Jessica Pichette and her husband, Luke, were getting ready to go to bed. Jessica says her husband began making strange sounds, she thought he was having a stroke. “I started dialing 911 at that time, kind of rolled him of over and at that time he a big deep breathe and then he was gone, he was not breathing, his eyes were rolled back,” Pichette said. Luke, a Captain for the Coeur>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Two nights after Christmas, Jessica Pichette and her husband, Luke, were getting ready to go to bed. Jessica says her husband began making strange sounds, she thought he was having a stroke. “I started dialing 911 at that time, kind of rolled him of over and at that time he a big deep breathe and then he was gone, he was not breathing, his eyes were rolled back,” Pichette said. Luke, a Captain for the Coeur>>
Police: Austin Bomber recorded 25-minute 'confession'
Police: Austin Bomber recorded 25-minute 'confession'
ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) - The Latest on the Austin bombings (all times local): UPDATE: According to Austin Police Department Chief Brian Manley, serial-bombing suspect Mark Conditt recorded a 25-minute video on his cell phone before he was killed by his own explosive on Wednesday. Manley says that Conditt "does not at all mention anything about terrorism nor does he mention anything about hate.">>
ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) - The Latest on the Austin bombings (all times local): UPDATE: According to Austin Police Department Chief Brian Manley, serial-bombing suspect Mark Conditt recorded a 25-minute video on his cell phone before he was killed by his own explosive on Wednesday. Manley says that Conditt "does not at all mention anything about terrorism nor does he mention anything about hate.">>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Noles roll: Florida St beats Gonzaga 75-60 in 3rd NCAA upset
Noles roll: Florida St beats Gonzaga 75-60 in 3rd NCAA upset
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Florida State's upset run in the NCAA Tournament has stretched all the way to the brink of the Final Four. Terance Mann scored 18 points and the ninth-seeded Seminoles advanced to the Elite Eight for just the third time in school history with a 75-60 victory over fourth-seeded Gonzaga on Thursday night in the West Region semifinal.>>
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Florida State's upset run in the NCAA Tournament has stretched all the way to the brink of the Final Four. Terance Mann scored 18 points and the ninth-seeded Seminoles advanced to the Elite Eight for just the third time in school history with a 75-60 victory over fourth-seeded Gonzaga on Thursday night in the West Region semifinal.>>
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, March 22nd
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, March 22nd
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, March 22nd.>>
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, March 22nd.>>
Man who evaded police for 25 years guilty of manslaughter
Man who evaded police for 25 years guilty of manslaughter
EPHRATA, Wash. (AP) - A man who evaded authorities for 25 years has been found guilty by a Grant County jury of manslaughter in connection with the 1991 death of Barbara J. Kipp. The Columbia Basin Herald reported Thursday that 66-year-old Arnolfo Bravo had also faced second-degree murder, but the jury found him not guilty on that charge. Kipp was found dead Oct. 1, 1991, by her roommate. Court documents say people associated with Kipp told police she was planning on ...>>
EPHRATA, Wash. (AP) - A man who evaded authorities for 25 years has been found guilty by a Grant County jury of manslaughter in connection with the 1991 death of Barbara J. Kipp. The Columbia Basin Herald reported Thursday that 66-year-old Arnolfo Bravo had also faced second-degree murder, but the jury found him not guilty on that charge. Kipp was found dead Oct. 1, 1991, by her roommate. Court documents say people associated with Kipp told police she was planning on ...>>
2 firefighters killed, 2 injured in building collapse
2 firefighters killed, 2 injured in building collapse
YORK, Pa. (AP) - Two Pennsylvania firefighters have been killed and two others injured in the partial collapse of a former piano factory, which had been heavily damaged in a fire. York officials say 50-year-old Ivan Flanscha and 29-year-old Zachary Anthony died Thursday at a hospital. Two other firefighters are being treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. Part of the four-story building fell on firefighters as they were looking for hot spots...>>
YORK, Pa. (AP) - Two Pennsylvania firefighters have been killed and two others injured in the partial collapse of a former piano factory, which had been heavily damaged in a fire. York officials say 50-year-old Ivan Flanscha and 29-year-old Zachary Anthony died Thursday at a hospital. Two other firefighters are being treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. Part of the four-story building fell on firefighters as they were looking for hot spots...>>
Vietnam condo fire kills at least 13, injures 27
Vietnam condo fire kills at least 13, injures 27
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) - A fire at a condominium complex in Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City early Friday morning killed at least 13 people and injured another 27, police said. State media said most people died of suffocation or jumping from high floors. It’s unclear whether anyone was missing, said the city fire and police department, declining to give more details.>>
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) - A fire at a condominium complex in Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City early Friday morning killed at least 13 people and injured another 27, police said. State media said most people died of suffocation or jumping from high floors. It’s unclear whether anyone was missing, said the city fire and police department, declining to give more details.>>
GOP Idaho senator slows huge bill in fight over forest name
GOP Idaho senator slows huge bill in fight over forest name
WASHINGTON (AP) - A Republican Idaho senator slowed passage of Congress' huge spending bill because the measure renamed a wilderness area in his state after a deceased Democratic governor. Language renaming the area after the late Cecil Andrus appears on page 786 of the 2,232-page spending bill Congress completed early Friday.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - A Republican Idaho senator slowed passage of Congress' huge spending bill because the measure renamed a wilderness area in his state after a deceased Democratic governor. Language renaming the area after the late Cecil Andrus appears on page 786 of the 2,232-page spending bill Congress completed early Friday.>>
Arkansas woman charged after twins' bodies found in suitcase
Arkansas woman charged after twins' bodies found in suitcase
WYNNE, Ark.(AP) - Officials say a woman has been charged with two counts of abuse of a corpse after the bodies of stillborn twins were found last month in a suitcase along a road in eastern Arkansas. Cross County officials say the twins were stillborn 6 to 8 weeks before reaching full term. The sheriff's office says that after it released information about items found with the twins, the agency was led to 24-year-old Keysheonna Reed of Wynne. The Arkansas State Crime La...>>
WYNNE, Ark.(AP) - Officials say a woman has been charged with two counts of abuse of a corpse after the bodies of stillborn twins were found last month in a suitcase along a road in eastern Arkansas. Cross County officials say the twins were stillborn 6 to 8 weeks before reaching full term. The sheriff's office says that after it released information about items found with the twins, the agency was led to 24-year-old Keysheonna Reed of Wynne. The Arkansas State Crime La...>>
The Latest: Senate approves $1.3 trillion spending bill
The Latest: Senate approves $1.3 trillion spending bill
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on Congress and a $1.3 trillion government spending bill (all times local): 12:45 a.m. Congress has approved a $1.3 trillion measure bestowing hefty increases on military and domestic programs. It gives President Donald Trump just a nibble of the money he's wanted to build his wall with Mexico. The Senate gave final passage to the bipartisan legislation by 65-32 early Friday. The House approved it 256-167 hours earlier. &n...>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on Congress and a $1.3 trillion government spending bill (all times local): 12:45 a.m. Congress has approved a $1.3 trillion measure bestowing hefty increases on military and domestic programs. It gives President Donald Trump just a nibble of the money he's wanted to build his wall with Mexico. The Senate gave final passage to the bipartisan legislation by 65-32 early Friday. The House approved it 256-167 hours earlier. &n...>>
Kindness Matters: Buddy Bench honors memory of Spokane teen
Kindness Matters: Buddy Bench honors memory of Spokane teen
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's been almost two years since Macie Kay-Lynn Zenishek died. Her family wants their horrific loss to serve as a reminder to others to simply be kind. The bench has a simple message that can somehow get so complicated. The two words "kindness matters" are written in blue, Macie's favorite color. The family hopes anyone who sees someone sitting there will befriend them. "You never know what someone else is going through," her family said.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's been almost two years since Macie Kay-Lynn Zenishek died. Her family wants their horrific loss to serve as a reminder to others to simply be kind. The bench has a simple message that can somehow get so complicated. The two words "kindness matters" are written in blue, Macie's favorite color. The family hopes anyone who sees someone sitting there will befriend them. "You never know what someone else is going through," her family said.>>
Gone extinct: Animatronic T-Rex bursts into flames
Gone extinct: Animatronic T-Rex bursts into flames
CANON CITY, Colo. (AP) - The co-owner of a dinosaur-themed park in southern Colorado thinks an electrical malfunction caused a life-size animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex to burst into flames. Zach Reynolds says the T-Rex at the Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience smoldered for about 10 minutes before it caught fire Thursday morning. Visitors watched as the inferno spread through the dinosaur, which appeared at times to be breathing flames.>>
CANON CITY, Colo. (AP) - The co-owner of a dinosaur-themed park in southern Colorado thinks an electrical malfunction caused a life-size animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex to burst into flames. Zach Reynolds says the T-Rex at the Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience smoldered for about 10 minutes before it caught fire Thursday morning. Visitors watched as the inferno spread through the dinosaur, which appeared at times to be breathing flames.>>