Man who evaded police for 25 years guilty of manslaughter - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man who evaded police for 25 years guilty of manslaughter

Posted: Updated:
EPHRATA, Wash. -

(AP) - A man who evaded authorities for 25 years has been found guilty by a Grant County jury of manslaughter in connection with the 1991 death of Barbara J. Kipp.
  
The Columbia Basin Herald reported Thursday that 66-year-old Arnolfo Bravo had also faced second-degree murder, but the jury found him not guilty on that charge.
  
Kipp was found dead Oct. 1, 1991, by her roommate. Court documents say people associated with Kipp told police she was planning on breaking up with Bravo.
  
Bravo acknowledged to a detective that he stole items out of Kipp's house, as well as her vehicle, but he did not admit to killing her. Warrants were issued for Bravo's arrest after the interview, but he was able to avoid authorities until his November 2016 arrest in Texas.
  
___
  
Information from: Columbia Basin Herald, http://www.columbiabasinherald.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/22/2018 11:13:31 PM (GMT -7:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Coeur d'Alene High School classes canceled Thursday after principal dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

    Coeur d'Alene High School classes canceled Thursday after principal dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:41 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:41:14 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Classes at Coeur d'Alene High School have been canceled after Principal Troy Schueller passed away from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday, according to the school district. In a release, Director of Communications Scott Maben said Principal Schueller was found at his home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to Kootenai Health, but passed away at around 2:00 p.m.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Classes at Coeur d'Alene High School have been canceled after Principal Troy Schueller passed away from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday, according to the school district. In a release, Director of Communications Scott Maben said Principal Schueller was found at his home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to Kootenai Health, but passed away at around 2:00 p.m.

    >>

  • Police: Bedridden Georgia woman found being eaten alive by maggots; 2 charged

    Police: Bedridden Georgia woman found being eaten alive by maggots; 2 charged

    Thursday, March 22 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-03-22 13:16:07 GMT
    Gwinnett County Sheriff's OfficeGwinnett County Sheriff's Office

    SUGAR HILL, Ga. - Authorities in Georgia say a bedridden woman had been found covered with cockroaches and maggots on a sheet smeared in feces.

    >>

    SUGAR HILL, Ga. - Authorities in Georgia say a bedridden woman had been found covered with cockroaches and maggots on a sheet smeared in feces. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution quotes Gwinnett County authorities as saying in a report that her family members, 54-year-old Terry Ward Sorrells and 18-year-old Christian Alexander Sorrells, have been charged with neglect of a disabled adult or elder person.

    >>

  • SWAT Standoff near Gonzaga over, suspect not home

    SWAT Standoff near Gonzaga over, suspect not home

    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:57 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:57:08 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have cleared the scene near Gonzaga after it was discovered the suspect was not home. Students at GU were notified the scene is now safe. SPD tweeted the situation involves an armed "subject violating a domestic violence order."

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have cleared the scene near Gonzaga after it was discovered the suspect was not home. Students at GU were notified the scene is now safe. SPD tweeted the situation involves an armed "subject violating a domestic violence order."

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Noles roll: Florida St beats Gonzaga 75-60 in 3rd NCAA upset

    Noles roll: Florida St beats Gonzaga 75-60 in 3rd NCAA upset

    Friday, March 23 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-03-23 06:21:02 GMT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - Florida State's upset run in the NCAA Tournament has stretched all the way to the brink of the Final Four.    Terance Mann scored 18 points and the ninth-seeded Seminoles advanced to the Elite Eight for just the third time in school history with a 75-60 victory over fourth-seeded Gonzaga on Thursday night in the West Region semifinal.

    >>

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - Florida State's upset run in the NCAA Tournament has stretched all the way to the brink of the Final Four.    Terance Mann scored 18 points and the ninth-seeded Seminoles advanced to the Elite Eight for just the third time in school history with a 75-60 victory over fourth-seeded Gonzaga on Thursday night in the West Region semifinal.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Thursday, March 22nd

    Mad Minute stories from Thursday, March 22nd

    Friday, March 23 2018 2:20 AM EDT2018-03-23 06:20:53 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, March 22nd.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, March 22nd.

    >>

  • Man who evaded police for 25 years guilty of manslaughter

    Man who evaded police for 25 years guilty of manslaughter

    Friday, March 23 2018 2:18 AM EDT2018-03-23 06:18:51 GMT

    EPHRATA, Wash. (AP) - A man who evaded authorities for 25 years has been found guilty by a Grant County jury of manslaughter in connection with the 1991 death of Barbara J. Kipp. The Columbia Basin Herald reported Thursday that 66-year-old Arnolfo Bravo had also faced second-degree murder, but the jury found him not guilty on that charge. Kipp was found dead Oct. 1, 1991, by her roommate. Court documents say people associated with Kipp told police she was planning on ...

    >>

    EPHRATA, Wash. (AP) - A man who evaded authorities for 25 years has been found guilty by a Grant County jury of manslaughter in connection with the 1991 death of Barbara J. Kipp. The Columbia Basin Herald reported Thursday that 66-year-old Arnolfo Bravo had also faced second-degree murder, but the jury found him not guilty on that charge. Kipp was found dead Oct. 1, 1991, by her roommate. Court documents say people associated with Kipp told police she was planning on ...

    >>
    •   