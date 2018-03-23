President Trump says he's considering veto of budget bill - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

President Trump says he's considering veto of budget bill

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the $1.3 trillion spending bill (all times local):
 
9:15 a.m.
 
President Trump says he is "considering" a veto of a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill, citing concerns over "Dreamers" and border wall funding.
 
Trump says on Twitter Friday morning: "I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded."
 
Trump's tweet created confusion after Congress gave final approval early Friday to the spending bill, which is needed to avert a federal shutdown.
 
On Thursday, Trump's budget director Mick Mulvaney said that Trump would sign the bill.


___
 
2:10 a.m.
 
Congress has given final approval to a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill that ends the budget battles for now. But that came only after late obstacles skirted close to another shutdown as conservatives objected to big outlays on Democratic priorities. Republicans control the House, Senate and White House.
 
Senate passage on Friday shortly after midnight averted a third federal shutdown this year, an outcome both parties wanted to avoid. But in crafting a sweeping deal that busts budget caps, they've stirred conservative opposition and set the contours for the next funding fight ahead of the midterm elections.
 
The House easily approved the measure Thursday, 256-167.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Fish Frenzy: Hundreds of goldfish are in West Medical Lake

    Fish Frenzy: Hundreds of goldfish are in West Medical Lake

    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:59 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:59:30 GMT

    West Medical Lake, wash. West Medical Lake is a trophy trout lake. Many people from all over Washington come here specifically to fish for those trout, But there's an invasive species inside this lake that is driving people crazy. Fish and Wildlife say someone's been putting goldfish where they don't belong, “they start small, but they rapidly get big,” said John who lives across the street. There are so many goldfish that it’s making John and his neighbors 

    >>

    West Medical Lake, wash. West Medical Lake is a trophy trout lake. Many people from all over Washington come here specifically to fish for those trout, But there's an invasive species inside this lake that is driving people crazy. Fish and Wildlife say someone's been putting goldfish where they don't belong, “they start small, but they rapidly get big,” said John who lives across the street. There are so many goldfish that it’s making John and his neighbors 

    >>

  • Driver arrested for DUI after busted speeding over 100 mph

    Driver arrested for DUI after busted speeding over 100 mph

    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:48 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:48:08 GMT
    Spokane man dead after rollover crash in OregonSpokane man dead after rollover crash in Oregon

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Spokane Valley K9 deputy Tyler Kullman spotted a truck with a loud muffler traveling south on Pines toward him. Deputies say the truck was obviously going much faster than the 35 mph posted speed limit. Deputy Kullman turned around to try to catch up with the speeding truck.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Spokane Valley K9 deputy Tyler Kullman spotted a truck with a loud muffler traveling south on Pines toward him. Deputies say the truck was obviously going much faster than the 35 mph posted speed limit. Deputy Kullman turned around to try to catch up with the speeding truck.

    >>

  • Police: Bedridden Georgia woman found being eaten alive by maggots; 2 charged

    Police: Bedridden Georgia woman found being eaten alive by maggots; 2 charged

    Thursday, March 22 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-03-22 13:16:07 GMT
    Gwinnett County Sheriff's OfficeGwinnett County Sheriff's Office

    SUGAR HILL, Ga. - Authorities in Georgia say a bedridden woman had been found covered with cockroaches and maggots on a sheet smeared in feces.

    >>

    SUGAR HILL, Ga. - Authorities in Georgia say a bedridden woman had been found covered with cockroaches and maggots on a sheet smeared in feces. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution quotes Gwinnett County authorities as saying in a report that her family members, 54-year-old Terry Ward Sorrells and 18-year-old Christian Alexander Sorrells, have been charged with neglect of a disabled adult or elder person.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Police storm French market killing hostage-taker who killed 2, wounded 12

    Police storm French market killing hostage-taker who killed 2, wounded 12

    Friday, March 23 2018 10:53 AM EDT2018-03-23 14:53:31 GMT

    PARIS (AP) - The Latest on a shooting and hostage-taking in southern France (all times local):   12:20 p.m.   French counterterrorism prosecutors are taking charge of the investigation into the shooting of a police officer in southern France that has led to an apparent hostage-taking at a supermarket. The Paris prosecutor's office said counterterrorism investigators are taking over the probe into the ongoing incident Friday in the town of Trebes.

    >>

    PARIS (AP) - The Latest on a shooting and hostage-taking in southern France (all times local):   12:20 p.m.   French counterterrorism prosecutors are taking charge of the investigation into the shooting of a police officer in southern France that has led to an apparent hostage-taking at a supermarket. The Paris prosecutor's office said counterterrorism investigators are taking over the probe into the ongoing incident Friday in the town of Trebes.

    >>

  • Maryland shooting victim, Jaelynn Willey, has died after removal of life support

    Maryland shooting victim, Jaelynn Willey, has died after removal of life support

    Friday, March 23 2018 10:36 AM EDT2018-03-23 14:36:47 GMT

    GREAT MILLS, Md. (AP) - The Latest on a shooting at a southern Maryland school (all times local):   10 a.m.   A 16-year-old girl shot earlier this week at her Maryland high school has died. The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said Friday that Jaelynn Willey died at 11:34 p.m. Thursday.   Earlier Thursday night, Willey's family said Jaelynn would be taken off life support at University of Maryland Prince George's Hospital Center.

    >>

    GREAT MILLS, Md. (AP) - The Latest on a shooting at a southern Maryland school (all times local):   10 a.m.   A 16-year-old girl shot earlier this week at her Maryland high school has died. The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said Friday that Jaelynn Willey died at 11:34 p.m. Thursday.   Earlier Thursday night, Willey's family said Jaelynn would be taken off life support at University of Maryland Prince George's Hospital Center.

    >>

  • President Trump says he's considering veto of budget bill

    President Trump says he's considering veto of budget bill

    Friday, March 23 2018 9:30 AM EDT2018-03-23 13:30:49 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) -President Trump says he is "considering" a veto of a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill, citing concerns over "Dreamers" and border wall funding. Trump says on Twitter Friday morning: "I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats..."

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) -President Trump says he is "considering" a veto of a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill, citing concerns over "Dreamers" and border wall funding. Trump says on Twitter Friday morning: "I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats..."

    >>
    •   