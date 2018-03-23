Maryland shooting victim, Jaelynn Willey, has died after removal - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Maryland shooting victim, Jaelynn Willey, has died after removal of life support

Posted: Updated:

 
GREAT MILLS, Md. (AP) - The Latest on a shooting at a southern Maryland school (all times local):
 
10 a.m.
 
A 16-year-old girl shot earlier this week at her Maryland high school has died.
 
The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said Friday that Jaelynn Willey died at 11:34 p.m. Thursday.
 
Earlier Thursday night, Willey's family said Jaelynn would be taken off life support at University of Maryland Prince George's Hospital Center.
 
Jaelynn was shot in the head Tuesday morning at Great Mills High School by 17-year-old Austin Rollins. Police say the two had been in a relationship that recently ended.
 
A 14-year-old student, Desmond Barnes, was also injured.
 
Rollins was killed in the attack. It remains unclear whether he committed suicide or was shot by a school resource officer who responded to the attack.
 
The sheriff's office said Jaelynn was surrounded by her family when she died.
 
___
 
8:45 a.m.
 
There's no immediate word this morning from the family of the victim of a shooting inside a Maryland high school.
 
The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire said Thursday night that she was brain dead and would be removed from life support.
 
Melissa Willey told news reporters that her daughter, 16-year-old Jaelynn Willey, had "no life left in her."
 
Jaelynn was shot Tuesday by 17-year-old Austin Rollins at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County.
 
It's not yet clear whether Rollins was then killed by a responding school resource officer or took his own life. Both fired another round.
 
___
 
8:25 p.m.
 
The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she is brain dead and is being removed from life support.
 
Melissa Willey told news reporters Thursday night that her daughter, 16-year-old Jaelynn Willey, has "no life left in her." She said Jaelynn would be removed from life support during the evening.
 
The teen was shot Tuesday by 17-year-old Austin Rollins at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County.
 
Rollins died after shooting Willey. A school resource officer got there within a minute and fired a shot at Rollins, but it's not yet clear whether Rollins was killed by the officer's bullet or took his own life.
 
___
 
5:30 p.m.
 
The Facebook profile page of a Maryland school shooting victim was mistakenly changed to indicate she had died.
 
Jaelynn Willey's Facebook page was changed Wednesday to say "remembering Jaelynn Willey" with a message: "We hope people who love Jaelynn will find comfort in visiting her profile to remember and celebrate her life."
 
Jaelynn, though, was still alive and in critical condition Thursday at a Maryland hospital after Tuesday's shooting at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County.
 
The page was changed again Thursday to remove the language suggesting Jaelynn had died. The family had been trying to get the page changed since Wednesday afternoon, said Lucinda Avis, a family friend who set up a fundraising page for Jaelynn.
 
Facebook would not respond on the record to questions from The Associated Press about what happened.
 
A post describing the company's policies says Facebook will "memorialize" an account if a family member or friend submits a request. A form asks only for a name and date of death. The "proof of death" field is described as optional.
 
___
 
5:30 p.m.
 
A former coach at the Maryland school where a shooting happened earlier this week is rallying support to help get students to the March for Our Lives on Saturday.
 
On Tuesday at Great Mills High School, a 17-year-old shot a girl he'd been in a relationship with before exchanging gunfire with a sheriff's deputy. The shooter was killed and another student was critically injured.
 
Aaron Foreman posted a video Wednesday on Facebook calling for donations so that students could attend the Washington march.
 
The march is in support of stronger gun control measures.
 
Foreman says in an interview that churches have donated vans, stores have given food and gift cards and others offered to buy Metro cards.
 
His daughter graduated from Great Mills last year. He says: "This could've been her."
 
According to Foreman, about 60 students so far are planning to attend.
 
___
 
11:11 p.m.
 
Tuesday's school shooting in southern Maryland that left the shooter dead and two students wounded increasingly appears to be the action of a teenager who was upset over a relationship that ended.
 
Authorities on Wednesday released a few additional details into the shooting at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County.
 
Seventeen-year-old Austin Rollins was killed after shooting a schoolmate, 16-year-old Jaelynn Willey. A school resource officer arrived within a minute and fired a shot at Rollins, but it's not yet clear whether Rollins was killed by the officer's bullet or took his own life.
 
A 14-year-old boy who was shot in the thigh during the encounter was released from a hospital Wednesday.
 
The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that Rollins and the girl had been in a relationship that recently ended.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Fish Frenzy: Hundreds of goldfish are in West Medical Lake

    Fish Frenzy: Hundreds of goldfish are in West Medical Lake

    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:59 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:59:30 GMT

    West Medical Lake, wash. West Medical Lake is a trophy trout lake. Many people from all over Washington come here specifically to fish for those trout, But there's an invasive species inside this lake that is driving people crazy. Fish and Wildlife say someone's been putting goldfish where they don't belong, “they start small, but they rapidly get big,” said John who lives across the street. There are so many goldfish that it’s making John and his neighbors 

    >>

    West Medical Lake, wash. West Medical Lake is a trophy trout lake. Many people from all over Washington come here specifically to fish for those trout, But there's an invasive species inside this lake that is driving people crazy. Fish and Wildlife say someone's been putting goldfish where they don't belong, “they start small, but they rapidly get big,” said John who lives across the street. There are so many goldfish that it’s making John and his neighbors 

    >>

  • Driver arrested for DUI after busted speeding over 100 mph

    Driver arrested for DUI after busted speeding over 100 mph

    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:48 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:48:08 GMT
    Spokane man dead after rollover crash in OregonSpokane man dead after rollover crash in Oregon

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Spokane Valley K9 deputy Tyler Kullman spotted a truck with a loud muffler traveling south on Pines toward him. Deputies say the truck was obviously going much faster than the 35 mph posted speed limit. Deputy Kullman turned around to try to catch up with the speeding truck.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Spokane Valley K9 deputy Tyler Kullman spotted a truck with a loud muffler traveling south on Pines toward him. Deputies say the truck was obviously going much faster than the 35 mph posted speed limit. Deputy Kullman turned around to try to catch up with the speeding truck.

    >>

  • Police: Bedridden Georgia woman found being eaten alive by maggots; 2 charged

    Police: Bedridden Georgia woman found being eaten alive by maggots; 2 charged

    Thursday, March 22 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-03-22 13:16:07 GMT
    Gwinnett County Sheriff's OfficeGwinnett County Sheriff's Office

    SUGAR HILL, Ga. - Authorities in Georgia say a bedridden woman had been found covered with cockroaches and maggots on a sheet smeared in feces.

    >>

    SUGAR HILL, Ga. - Authorities in Georgia say a bedridden woman had been found covered with cockroaches and maggots on a sheet smeared in feces. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution quotes Gwinnett County authorities as saying in a report that her family members, 54-year-old Terry Ward Sorrells and 18-year-old Christian Alexander Sorrells, have been charged with neglect of a disabled adult or elder person.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Former Playboy model says Trump tried to pay her after sex

    Former Playboy model says Trump tried to pay her after sex

    Friday, March 23 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-03-23 16:30:55 GMT
    Karen McDougalKaren McDougal

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - A former Playboy model apologized to First Lady Melania Trump for a 10-month affair she claims she had with President Donald Trump that started with him offering her money after the first time they had sex.   Karen McDougal said Thursday in an interview with CNN she refused to take the money in 2006 and told him, "I'm not that kind of girl."

    >>

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - A former Playboy model apologized to First Lady Melania Trump for a 10-month affair she claims she had with President Donald Trump that started with him offering her money after the first time they had sex.   Karen McDougal said Thursday in an interview with CNN she refused to take the money in 2006 and told him, "I'm not that kind of girl."

    >>

  • ISIS claims responsibility for France attack

    ISIS claims responsibility for France attack

    Friday, March 23 2018 12:00 PM EDT2018-03-23 16:00:11 GMT

    PARIS (AP) - The Latest on a shooting and hostage-taking in southern France (all times local):   12:20 p.m.   French counterterrorism prosecutors are taking charge of the investigation into the shooting of a police officer in southern France that has led to an apparent hostage-taking at a supermarket. The Paris prosecutor's office said counterterrorism investigators are taking over the probe into the ongoing incident Friday in the town of Trebes.

    >>

    PARIS (AP) - The Latest on a shooting and hostage-taking in southern France (all times local):   12:20 p.m.   French counterterrorism prosecutors are taking charge of the investigation into the shooting of a police officer in southern France that has led to an apparent hostage-taking at a supermarket. The Paris prosecutor's office said counterterrorism investigators are taking over the probe into the ongoing incident Friday in the town of Trebes.

    >>

  • Maryland shooting victim, Jaelynn Willey, has died after removal of life support

    Maryland shooting victim, Jaelynn Willey, has died after removal of life support

    Friday, March 23 2018 10:36 AM EDT2018-03-23 14:36:47 GMT

    GREAT MILLS, Md. (AP) - The Latest on a shooting at a southern Maryland school (all times local):   10 a.m.   A 16-year-old girl shot earlier this week at her Maryland high school has died. The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said Friday that Jaelynn Willey died at 11:34 p.m. Thursday.   Earlier Thursday night, Willey's family said Jaelynn would be taken off life support at University of Maryland Prince George's Hospital Center.

    >>

    GREAT MILLS, Md. (AP) - The Latest on a shooting at a southern Maryland school (all times local):   10 a.m.   A 16-year-old girl shot earlier this week at her Maryland high school has died. The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said Friday that Jaelynn Willey died at 11:34 p.m. Thursday.   Earlier Thursday night, Willey's family said Jaelynn would be taken off life support at University of Maryland Prince George's Hospital Center.

    >>
    •   