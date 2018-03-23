Maryland shooting victim, Jaelynn Willey, has died after removal of life support

Maryland shooting victim, Jaelynn Willey, has died after removal of life supportPosted: Updated:
Fish Frenzy: Hundreds of goldfish are in West Medical Lake
West Medical Lake, wash. West Medical Lake is a trophy trout lake. Many people from all over Washington come here specifically to fish for those trout, But there's an invasive species inside this lake that is driving people crazy. Fish and Wildlife say someone's been putting goldfish where they don't belong, “they start small, but they rapidly get big,” said John who lives across the street. There are so many goldfish that it’s making John and his neighbors>>
Driver arrested for DUI after busted speeding over 100 mph
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Spokane Valley K9 deputy Tyler Kullman spotted a truck with a loud muffler traveling south on Pines toward him. Deputies say the truck was obviously going much faster than the 35 mph posted speed limit. Deputy Kullman turned around to try to catch up with the speeding truck.>>
Police: Bedridden Georgia woman found being eaten alive by maggots; 2 charged
SUGAR HILL, Ga. - Authorities in Georgia say a bedridden woman had been found covered with cockroaches and maggots on a sheet smeared in feces.>>
Man who evaded police for 25 years guilty of manslaughter
EPHRATA, Wash. (AP) - A man who evaded authorities for 25 years has been found guilty by a Grant County jury of manslaughter in connection with the 1991 death of Barbara J. Kipp. The Columbia Basin Herald reported Thursday that 66-year-old Arnolfo Bravo had also faced second-degree murder, but the jury found him not guilty on that charge. Kipp was found dead Oct. 1, 1991, by her roommate. Court documents say people associated with Kipp told police she was planning on ...>>
Multi-agency investigation takes hundreds of pounds of pot off Idaho streets
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) - 500 pounds of pot, that’s how much was taken off our regions highways in a three day drug blitz. Idaho State Police, Kootenai, Shoshone, and Bonner County deputies presented their seized pot Thursday at ISP Headquarters in Coeur d’Alene. Troopers and deputies targeted Interstate 90, Highway 2, and Highway 58.>>
Coeur d'Alene High School classes canceled Thursday after principal dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Classes at Coeur d'Alene High School have been canceled after Principal Troy Schueller passed away from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday, according to the school district. In a release, Director of Communications Scott Maben said Principal Schueller was found at his home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to Kootenai Health, but passed away at around 2:00 p.m.>>
Former Playboy model says Trump tried to pay her after sex
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A former Playboy model apologized to First Lady Melania Trump for a 10-month affair she claims she had with President Donald Trump that started with him offering her money after the first time they had sex. Karen McDougal said Thursday in an interview with CNN she refused to take the money in 2006 and told him, "I'm not that kind of girl.">>
ISIS claims responsibility for France attack
PARIS (AP) - The Latest on a shooting and hostage-taking in southern France (all times local): 12:20 p.m. French counterterrorism prosecutors are taking charge of the investigation into the shooting of a police officer in southern France that has led to an apparent hostage-taking at a supermarket. The Paris prosecutor's office said counterterrorism investigators are taking over the probe into the ongoing incident Friday in the town of Trebes.>>
Maryland shooting victim, Jaelynn Willey, has died after removal of life support
GREAT MILLS, Md. (AP) - The Latest on a shooting at a southern Maryland school (all times local): 10 a.m. A 16-year-old girl shot earlier this week at her Maryland high school has died. The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said Friday that Jaelynn Willey died at 11:34 p.m. Thursday. Earlier Thursday night, Willey's family said Jaelynn would be taken off life support at University of Maryland Prince George's Hospital Center.>>
President Trump says he's considering veto of budget bill
WASHINGTON (AP) -President Trump says he is "considering" a veto of a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill, citing concerns over "Dreamers" and border wall funding. Trump says on Twitter Friday morning: "I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats...">>
Florida man reunites with pet cat lost 14 years ago
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man has been reunited with a cat he lost 14 years ago. TCPalm.com reports Perry Martin of Fort Pierce said he had assumed his orange tabby named Thomas Jr., or T2 for short, had died in traffic. Martin moved in with a friend after Hurricane Jeanne clobbered the state in 2004. A few days later, T2 escaped the home and never returned.>>
Noles roll: Florida St beats Gonzaga 75-60 in 3rd NCAA upset
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Florida State's upset run in the NCAA Tournament has stretched all the way to the brink of the Final Four. Terance Mann scored 18 points and the ninth-seeded Seminoles advanced to the Elite Eight for just the third time in school history with a 75-60 victory over fourth-seeded Gonzaga on Thursday night in the West Region semifinal.>>
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, March 22nd
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, March 22nd.>>
Man who evaded police for 25 years guilty of manslaughter
EPHRATA, Wash. (AP) - A man who evaded authorities for 25 years has been found guilty by a Grant County jury of manslaughter in connection with the 1991 death of Barbara J. Kipp. The Columbia Basin Herald reported Thursday that 66-year-old Arnolfo Bravo had also faced second-degree murder, but the jury found him not guilty on that charge. Kipp was found dead Oct. 1, 1991, by her roommate. Court documents say people associated with Kipp told police she was planning on ...>>
2 firefighters killed, 2 injured in building collapse
YORK, Pa. (AP) - Two Pennsylvania firefighters have been killed and two others injured in the partial collapse of a former piano factory, which had been heavily damaged in a fire. York officials say 50-year-old Ivan Flanscha and 29-year-old Zachary Anthony died Thursday at a hospital. Two other firefighters are being treated for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. Part of the four-story building fell on firefighters as they were looking for hot spots...>>
Vietnam condo fire kills at least 13, injures 27
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) - A fire at a condominium complex in Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City early Friday morning killed at least 13 people and injured another 27, police said. State media said most people died of suffocation or jumping from high floors. It’s unclear whether anyone was missing, said the city fire and police department, declining to give more details.>>
