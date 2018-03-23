Former Playboy model says Trump tried to pay her after sex - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Former Playboy model says Trump tried to pay her after sex

Posted: Updated:
Karen McDougal Karen McDougal

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A former Playboy model apologized to First Lady Melania Trump for a 10-month affair she claims she had with President Donald Trump that started with him offering her money after the first time they had sex.
 
Karen McDougal said Thursday in an interview with CNN she refused to take the money in 2006 and told him, "I'm not that kind of girl."
 
McDougal detailed the relationship and said she traveled to Trump properties in New York, California and New Jersey.
 
Asked what she would say to Melania Trump, McDougal said: "What can you say except, I'm sorry?"
 
McDougal filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the company that owns the National Enquirer. She was paid $150,000 during the presidential campaign for the rights to her story, but it never ran the story.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Fish Frenzy: Hundreds of goldfish are in West Medical Lake

    Fish Frenzy: Hundreds of goldfish are in West Medical Lake

    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:59 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:59:30 GMT

    West Medical Lake, wash. West Medical Lake is a trophy trout lake. Many people from all over Washington come here specifically to fish for those trout, But there's an invasive species inside this lake that is driving people crazy. Fish and Wildlife say someone's been putting goldfish where they don't belong, “they start small, but they rapidly get big,” said John who lives across the street. There are so many goldfish that it’s making John and his neighbors 

    >>

    West Medical Lake, wash. West Medical Lake is a trophy trout lake. Many people from all over Washington come here specifically to fish for those trout, But there's an invasive species inside this lake that is driving people crazy. Fish and Wildlife say someone's been putting goldfish where they don't belong, “they start small, but they rapidly get big,” said John who lives across the street. There are so many goldfish that it’s making John and his neighbors 

    >>

  • Driver arrested for DUI after busted speeding over 100 mph

    Driver arrested for DUI after busted speeding over 100 mph

    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:48 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:48:08 GMT
    Spokane man dead after rollover crash in OregonSpokane man dead after rollover crash in Oregon

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Spokane Valley K9 deputy Tyler Kullman spotted a truck with a loud muffler traveling south on Pines toward him. Deputies say the truck was obviously going much faster than the 35 mph posted speed limit. Deputy Kullman turned around to try to catch up with the speeding truck.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Spokane Valley K9 deputy Tyler Kullman spotted a truck with a loud muffler traveling south on Pines toward him. Deputies say the truck was obviously going much faster than the 35 mph posted speed limit. Deputy Kullman turned around to try to catch up with the speeding truck.

    >>

  • Police: Bedridden Georgia woman found being eaten alive by maggots; 2 charged

    Police: Bedridden Georgia woman found being eaten alive by maggots; 2 charged

    Thursday, March 22 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-03-22 13:16:07 GMT
    Gwinnett County Sheriff's OfficeGwinnett County Sheriff's Office

    SUGAR HILL, Ga. - Authorities in Georgia say a bedridden woman had been found covered with cockroaches and maggots on a sheet smeared in feces.

    >>

    SUGAR HILL, Ga. - Authorities in Georgia say a bedridden woman had been found covered with cockroaches and maggots on a sheet smeared in feces. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution quotes Gwinnett County authorities as saying in a report that her family members, 54-year-old Terry Ward Sorrells and 18-year-old Christian Alexander Sorrells, have been charged with neglect of a disabled adult or elder person.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Former Playboy model says Trump tried to pay her after sex

    Former Playboy model says Trump tried to pay her after sex

    Friday, March 23 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-03-23 16:30:55 GMT
    Karen McDougalKaren McDougal

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - A former Playboy model apologized to First Lady Melania Trump for a 10-month affair she claims she had with President Donald Trump that started with him offering her money after the first time they had sex.   Karen McDougal said Thursday in an interview with CNN she refused to take the money in 2006 and told him, "I'm not that kind of girl."

    >>

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - A former Playboy model apologized to First Lady Melania Trump for a 10-month affair she claims she had with President Donald Trump that started with him offering her money after the first time they had sex.   Karen McDougal said Thursday in an interview with CNN she refused to take the money in 2006 and told him, "I'm not that kind of girl."

    >>

  • ISIS claims responsibility for France attack

    ISIS claims responsibility for France attack

    Friday, March 23 2018 12:00 PM EDT2018-03-23 16:00:11 GMT

    PARIS (AP) - The Latest on a shooting and hostage-taking in southern France (all times local):   12:20 p.m.   French counterterrorism prosecutors are taking charge of the investigation into the shooting of a police officer in southern France that has led to an apparent hostage-taking at a supermarket. The Paris prosecutor's office said counterterrorism investigators are taking over the probe into the ongoing incident Friday in the town of Trebes.

    >>

    PARIS (AP) - The Latest on a shooting and hostage-taking in southern France (all times local):   12:20 p.m.   French counterterrorism prosecutors are taking charge of the investigation into the shooting of a police officer in southern France that has led to an apparent hostage-taking at a supermarket. The Paris prosecutor's office said counterterrorism investigators are taking over the probe into the ongoing incident Friday in the town of Trebes.

    >>

  • Maryland shooting victim, Jaelynn Willey, has died after removal of life support

    Maryland shooting victim, Jaelynn Willey, has died after removal of life support

    Friday, March 23 2018 10:36 AM EDT2018-03-23 14:36:47 GMT

    GREAT MILLS, Md. (AP) - The Latest on a shooting at a southern Maryland school (all times local):   10 a.m.   A 16-year-old girl shot earlier this week at her Maryland high school has died. The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said Friday that Jaelynn Willey died at 11:34 p.m. Thursday.   Earlier Thursday night, Willey's family said Jaelynn would be taken off life support at University of Maryland Prince George's Hospital Center.

    >>

    GREAT MILLS, Md. (AP) - The Latest on a shooting at a southern Maryland school (all times local):   10 a.m.   A 16-year-old girl shot earlier this week at her Maryland high school has died. The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said Friday that Jaelynn Willey died at 11:34 p.m. Thursday.   Earlier Thursday night, Willey's family said Jaelynn would be taken off life support at University of Maryland Prince George's Hospital Center.

    >>
    •   