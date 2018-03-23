Former Playboy model says Trump tried to pay her after sex

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A former Playboy model apologized to First Lady Melania Trump for a 10-month affair she claims she had with President Donald Trump that started with him offering her money after the first time they had sex.



Karen McDougal said Thursday in an interview with CNN she refused to take the money in 2006 and told him, "I'm not that kind of girl."



McDougal detailed the relationship and said she traveled to Trump properties in New York, California and New Jersey.



Asked what she would say to Melania Trump, McDougal said: "What can you say except, I'm sorry?"



McDougal filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the company that owns the National Enquirer. She was paid $150,000 during the presidential campaign for the rights to her story, but it never ran the story.

