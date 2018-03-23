Former Seahawks player Michael Bennett indicted on felony charge - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Former Seahawks player Michael Bennett indicted on felony charge for injuring elderly paraplegic

HOUSTON (AP) - Prosecutors in Houston say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett for injuring a paraplegic woman as he tried get onto the field at last year's Super Bowl to celebrate with his brother.
 
The Harris County district attorney's office says a grand jury indicted Bennett on Friday on a felony count of injury to the elderly.
 
Authorities say Bennett was a spectator at the game in Houston when he tried to get onto the field immediately after the game to see his brother, Martellus Bennett, a tight end for the Patriots at the time. Prosecutors say he pushed through security personnel, including a 66-year-old disabled woman who had told him to use a different entrance to access the field.
 
The Philadelphia Eagles earlier this month acquired Bennett from the Seattle Seahawks.
 
