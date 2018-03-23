Mad Minute stories from Friday, March 23rd

CANON CITY, Colo. (AP) - The co-owner of a dinosaur-themed park in southern Colorado thinks an electrical malfunction caused a life-size animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex to burst into flames.

Zach Reynolds says the T-Rex at the Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience smoldered for about 10 minutes before it caught fire Thursday morning. Visitors watched as the inferno spread through the dinosaur, which appeared at times to be breathing flames.

Reynolds joked, "We knew he had a temper, but today he blew his top."

The 24-foot-tall (7-meter-tall) T-Rex, which moved and made sounds, was one of 16 dinosaurs that line the park's Wild Walk exhibit. Reynolds says it was a total loss but at least "it made for some spectacular imagery along the way."

He hopes to have a replacement T-Rex installed by the summer.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) - Punxsutawney Phil is a wanted ... groundhog.

A Pennsylvania sheriff's officer has put up a wanted poster for Phil.

The handlers of the groundhog last month said the furry rodent called for six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says that expired last week, yet a spring storm brought more snow to the Northeast on Wednesday and Thursday.

Cpl. Scott Martin tells WBRE-TV he created the poster and placed it on the "wanted wall" because he is sick of snow in the spring.

The poster claims Phil is wanted for deception. Phil is described as having "brown and grey hair, brown eyes, sharp teeth."

Records dating to 1887 show Phil has predicted more winter 103 times while forecasting an early spring just 18 times.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A Government minister has stepped in to stop one of Salvador Dali's iconic white lobster telephones from leaving the UK.

Arts minister Michael Ellis has put a temporary export ban on the surrealist artwork to give British buyers a chance to snap it up first.

Dali made 11 lobster telephones, with a red version owned by the Tate Modern.

Art lovers will have to splash out more than £850,000 to land Lobster Telephone (White Aphrodisiac), the last known white version of the piece in the UK.

The artworks were commissioned in 1938 by Edward James, Dali's patron and an English poet known for his promotion of the surrealist movement.

The inspiration came in 1936 when Dali and James were eating lobsters together at a restaurant and another guest threw a shell that landed on a telephone.

Each of the lobster telephones, seven of which were hand-painted white and four painted red, is slightly different and therefore unique.

James owned a private collection of surrealist works, including lobster telephones in white and red, at Monkton, his country house in West Sussex.

Today, most of the white versions are in museums abroad, including in public collections in Rotterdam, Florida, Johannesburg, Minneapolis and Lisbon.

Mr Ellis said: "Salvador Dali was one of the greatest artists of the 20th century. This iconic work was created in the UK, and I want it to remain here.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Married couples everywhere now will be marking their calendars after a Florida woman was arrested for reportedly attacking her husband for forgetting their wedding anniversary, police say.

Carol Stone, 35, was arrested on Wednesday by the Pasco Sheriff's Office after allegedly "smacking the victim multiple times" on his head and face after the victim, her husband, admitted to forgetting their anniversary, Fox 13 reported.

According to police, the husband recorded the incident with his cell phone and turned it over to deputies. Stone can be seen in the video striking the man.

Stone later confirmed to police that she did attack her husband because he forgot the special day.

Her arrest report says she was charged with domestic battery, a misdemeanor charge.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office shared a post the day after Stone's arrest offering help for those who are victims of domestic abuse.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 23 (UPI) -- Police in Maine shared photos of an unusual "peeping 'Tom'" found inside a resident's bedroom -- a window-smashing turkey.

The Kennebunk Police Department said the turkey crashed into the home through a bedroom window on Wednesday morning.

"This morning, officers responded to a suspicious incident in town. This peeping 'Tom' took it one step further and forcibly entered the house," the post said.

The post included two photos of the turkey inside the bedroom as well as "an artist rendering of the suspect" -- a coloring book sketch of a turkey.

"Please be on the lookout for this 'Tom,'" police wrote.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 21 (UPI) -- A group of American exchange students in Italy caused a fire after attempting to cook pasta without water.

The three 20-year-old women purchased a package of pasta from a store while studying in Italy and placed it directly in the pot before lighting the stove, causing the pasta to burst in flames within minutes.

"We put the pasta on the fire without the water, we thought it was cooked like that," the students said.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to extinguish the blaze and told the exchange students they also weren't aware that boiling water was required to cook pasta.

Florentine chef Fabio Picchi sought to right the issue by offering the women four hours of Italian cooking lessons in one of his restaurants.

"They will have lunch in our restaurant with two of my extraordinary cooks," Picchi said. "They will teach them the simple basics that are very good if done well. I think this can be useful to them, but also to us. Understanding is what is beautiful and necessary."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Detroit Free Press) Reggie Bee is gaining some steam as a presidential candidate for Central Student Government at the University of Michigan.

There's just one quirk: He's a dog.

A corgi, in fact.

With the CSG Election taking place today and tomorrow at U-M in Ann Arbor, several hundred students have gotten behind a Facebook campaign to elect Reggie Bee - a trained therapy dog who's gained popularity among students and even has his own Facebook page - as CSG President.

No, Reggie Bee is not actually listed on the ballot. But the "campaign" asks students to write in "Reggie Bee" at the bottom of the ballot.

"The time has come to make our dreams of a more canine student government a reality," the Facebook Event says.

So who is Reggie Bee?

According to The Ann Arbor News last October, owner Michael P. Sola has taken Reggie Bee to the Diag for more than two years "during peak foot traffic hours" to allow students to pet him, give him treats and take photos with him.

Reggie Bee has more than 4,000 Facebook friends. Not bad for a corgi!

U-M students have until 11:59 p.m. Thursday to submit their votes for Central Student Government.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) - Even Father Jesus isn't above the law of man.

A Mississippi city has denied a proposal for a church by a man named Father Jesus, saying he failed to have a professional engineer draw up the plans.

Jesus said the church he's calling "Saints of the Most High" wouldn't be very big -- just 12-feet by 24-feet (27 sq. meters), and he'd begin with just three members.

The Sun Herald of Biloxi reports that area residents questioned what Jesus stands for during a Gulfport Planning Commission meeting on Thursday.

Jesus reportedly said he's been diagnosed as paranoid schizophrenic, and changed his name to Father Jesus after a revelation that he embodies the spirit of Jesus.

Commissioners were more concerned about building code compliance.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer who rescued a freezing, urine-covered puppy from a suspect's car has decided to adopt it.

Officer Jeffrey Emerich adopted the 7-week-old Australian Shepherd puppy Thursday.

"Her crystal blue eyes are shining," said Emerich, holding the puppy. "She's happy, so I'm happy."

According to an arrest report, Emerich discovered the puppy on March 7 after he arrested 24-year-old Dezmond Jones at a traffic stop near the intersection of South Jackson and East Jacob Streets.

Jones was accused of harassing a woman and breaking into her home. Upon searching Jones' vehicle, Emerich found what he initially thought was a dead puppy, "stuffed" under the passenger side seat.

"The seat was so low the puppy had nearly no room to breathe," the arrest report states.

Emerich soon discovered that the puppy was alive.

"When the puppy was recovered under the seat, it was completely covered [by] urine and was freezing cold," the arrest report states. "The puppy immediately began to shake uncontrollably and whine because of the cold."

Police say the puppy was young and thin and probably should not have been taken away from its litter yet.

"I was holding her the whole way in my car, just trying to warm her up a little bit," Emerich said. "So hopefully we created a little bond that early."

Jones was arrested and charged with second-degree cruelty to animals as well as second-degree burglary and harassment. According to online court records, he pleaded guilty to a charge of animal cruelty on Tuesday, and was ordered not to have or live with any animals for a two-year period.

"Dogs just don't deserve that," Emerich said. "They deserve a really wonderful life, and I'm hoping I can give that to (the puppy)."

In a news release, LMPD Spokesman Lamont Washington said Emerich plans to adopt the puppy he found.

"This is a great example of multiple city agencies working together to hold an abuser responsible for animal cruelty: LMPD, LMAS and the Jefferson County Prosecutor's office," the news release states.

As for the puppy's name, Emerich thinks he'll name her Audrey.

"It's my grandma's name, and she's very special to me," he said. "So hopefully (the puppy) will be just as special."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - So-called free-range parenting is now the law of the land in Utah, after Gov. Gary Herbert announced he has signed a bill that formally legalizes the practice of letting kids do things on their own to foster self-sufficiency.

Herbert gave his approval Friday to a measure that specifies that it isn't neglectful to let kids to do things alone like travel to school, explore a playground or stay in the car.

Lenore Skenazy, who coined the term free-range parent, said Utah's law is the country's first. A records search by the National Conference of State Legislatures didn't turn up any similar legislation.

The law says a child must be mature enough to handle those things, but doesn't name an age. The lawmaker who sponsored the bill has said it's purposely open-ended so police and prosecutors can work on a case-by-case basis.

