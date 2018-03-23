Missing toddler found hiding behind Crock Pot

A Montana father is thankful for the community's response when his young daughter went missing.

Three-year-old Logan went missing on Wednesday afternoon, and the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office issued an alert. She was last seen in the area of Fifth Street in Manhattan. Manhattan is about half an hour west of Bozeman on I-90.

More than 100 emergency responders and hundreds of community members from Manhattan, Churchill, Amsterdam and Belgrade arrived to look for little Logan.

After two hours of searching for the girl, a detective found Logan hiding behind a slow cooker in a kitchen cupboard inside her family's home.

Logan's father, Jordan Lance, says he's relieved they found her. Logan is a little embarrassed by the ordeal.