Men accused of raping teen, posting video of the attack on Faceb - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Men accused of raping teen, posting video of the attack on Facebook

Posted: Updated:
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -

Three men are behind bars after allegedly raping a teenager inside her home and posting video of the attack on Facebook.

WREG Memphis reports that 18-year-old Antun Hester, 19-year-old Martin Milan and 19-year-old Rayford Smith were all charged with aggravated rape and especially aggravated exploitation of a minor after the 17-year-old victim reported the incident on Wednesday.

She told police officers that she agreed for Milan to come to her house to have sex, but told him no when he asked if he could bring his "brother." He arrived at her house later that day, and brought Smith and Hester with him. WREG reports that she let them inside the home, but made it clear that she was only interested in Milan, and told the others to wait in another room.

Police told WREG that several minutes later, Smith and Hester entered the teen's room and raped her. Smith allegedly recorded the attack on his cellphone and posted it on Facebook.

After the incident, the victim said she hid in her grandmother's bedroom.

Police say Smith originally told them he did not have sex with the teen, but confirmed he was the one who recorded the video. He later changed his story, and said Hester was the one who walked into the room first and raped the woman.

Milan reportedly confirmed that account of events. Hester elected to invoke his Miranda Rights.

Officers confirmed in the police report they recovered text messages between the teen and Milan corroborating the fact she told him no along with the recorded video on Smith's cellphone.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Former Seahawks player Michael Bennett indicted on felony charge for injuring elderly paraplegic

    Former Seahawks player Michael Bennett indicted on felony charge for injuring elderly paraplegic

    Friday, March 23 2018 3:41 PM EDT2018-03-23 19:41:14 GMT

    HOUSTON (AP) - Prosecutors in Houston say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett for injuring a paraplegic woman as he tried get onto the field at last year's Super Bowl to celebrate with his brother.   The Harris County district attorney's office says a grand jury indicted Bennett on Friday on a felony count of injury to the elderly.

    >>

    HOUSTON (AP) - Prosecutors in Houston say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett for injuring a paraplegic woman as he tried get onto the field at last year's Super Bowl to celebrate with his brother.   The Harris County district attorney's office says a grand jury indicted Bennett on Friday on a felony count of injury to the elderly.

    >>

  • Fish Frenzy: Hundreds of goldfish are in West Medical Lake

    Fish Frenzy: Hundreds of goldfish are in West Medical Lake

    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:59 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:59:30 GMT

    West Medical Lake, wash. West Medical Lake is a trophy trout lake. Many people from all over Washington come here specifically to fish for those trout, But there's an invasive species inside this lake that is driving people crazy. Fish and Wildlife say someone's been putting goldfish where they don't belong, “they start small, but they rapidly get big,” said John who lives across the street. There are so many goldfish that it’s making John and his neighbors 

    >>

    West Medical Lake, wash. West Medical Lake is a trophy trout lake. Many people from all over Washington come here specifically to fish for those trout, But there's an invasive species inside this lake that is driving people crazy. Fish and Wildlife say someone's been putting goldfish where they don't belong, “they start small, but they rapidly get big,” said John who lives across the street. There are so many goldfish that it’s making John and his neighbors 

    >>

  • Former Playboy model says Trump tried to pay her after sex

    Former Playboy model says Trump tried to pay her after sex

    Friday, March 23 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-03-23 16:30:55 GMT
    Karen McDougalKaren McDougal

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - A former Playboy model apologized to First Lady Melania Trump for a 10-month affair she claims she had with President Donald Trump that started with him offering her money after the first time they had sex.   Karen McDougal said Thursday in an interview with CNN she refused to take the money in 2006 and told him, "I'm not that kind of girl."

    >>

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - A former Playboy model apologized to First Lady Melania Trump for a 10-month affair she claims she had with President Donald Trump that started with him offering her money after the first time they had sex.   Karen McDougal said Thursday in an interview with CNN she refused to take the money in 2006 and told him, "I'm not that kind of girl."

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Crews in Okanogan County rescue woman and car from Methow river

    Crews in Okanogan County rescue woman and car from Methow river

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-03-24 00:01:19 GMT

    OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. - Just before 1:30 Friday afternoon, Crews from Okanogan County Fire District 6, Okanogan County Search and Rescue, Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, Aero Methow Rescue Service, Twisp PD, and 2 members of the general public rescued a woman from the middle of the Methow river off of Evans Rd. The woman was uninjured and returned home after being evaluated by AMRS. No word how she and her car ended up in the middle of the river. 

    >>

    OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. - Just before 1:30 Friday afternoon, Crews from Okanogan County Fire District 6, Okanogan County Search and Rescue, Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, Aero Methow Rescue Service, Twisp PD, and 2 members of the general public rescued a woman from the middle of the Methow river off of Evans Rd. The woman was uninjured and returned home after being evaluated by AMRS. No word how she and her car ended up in the middle of the river. 

    >>

  • Trump says administration will ban bump stock devices

    Trump says administration will ban bump stock devices

    Friday, March 23 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-03-23 23:24:51 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says his administration will "BAN" bump stock devices that "turn legal weapons into illegal machines." The Justice Department announced Friday that it has started the process to amend federal firearms regulations to clarify that federal law defines bump stocks as machine guns. Trump had ordered Justice to work toward a ban after the Florida high school shooting. Bump stocks enable guns to fire like automatic w...

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says his administration will "BAN" bump stock devices that "turn legal weapons into illegal machines." The Justice Department announced Friday that it has started the process to amend federal firearms regulations to clarify that federal law defines bump stocks as machine guns. Trump had ordered Justice to work toward a ban after the Florida high school shooting. Bump stocks enable guns to fire like automatic w...

    >>

  • The Latest: Trump vows never to sign another bill like this

    The Latest: Trump vows never to sign another bill like this

    Friday, March 23 2018 7:20 PM EDT2018-03-23 23:20:00 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) -President Trump says he is "considering" a veto of a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill, citing concerns over "Dreamers" and border wall funding. Trump says on Twitter Friday morning: "I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats..."

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) -President Trump says he is "considering" a veto of a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill, citing concerns over "Dreamers" and border wall funding. Trump says on Twitter Friday morning: "I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats..."

    >>
    •   