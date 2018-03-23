Men accused of raping teen, posting video of the attack on Facebook

Three men are behind bars after allegedly raping a teenager inside her home and posting video of the attack on Facebook.

WREG Memphis reports that 18-year-old Antun Hester, 19-year-old Martin Milan and 19-year-old Rayford Smith were all charged with aggravated rape and especially aggravated exploitation of a minor after the 17-year-old victim reported the incident on Wednesday.

She told police officers that she agreed for Milan to come to her house to have sex, but told him no when he asked if he could bring his "brother." He arrived at her house later that day, and brought Smith and Hester with him. WREG reports that she let them inside the home, but made it clear that she was only interested in Milan, and told the others to wait in another room.

Police told WREG that several minutes later, Smith and Hester entered the teen's room and raped her. Smith allegedly recorded the attack on his cellphone and posted it on Facebook.

After the incident, the victim said she hid in her grandmother's bedroom.

Police say Smith originally told them he did not have sex with the teen, but confirmed he was the one who recorded the video. He later changed his story, and said Hester was the one who walked into the room first and raped the woman.

Milan reportedly confirmed that account of events. Hester elected to invoke his Miranda Rights.

Officers confirmed in the police report they recovered text messages between the teen and Milan corroborating the fact she told him no along with the recorded video on Smith's cellphone.