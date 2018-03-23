Deputies: Woman attacks husband for forgetting anniversary

A Florida woman was arrested for attacking her husband after deputies say he forgot their wedding anniversary.

FOX 13 News reports that Pasco County deputies arrested 35-year-old Carol Stone for battery on Wednesday. The victim, her husband, said the physical altercation began as an argument after he admitted to forgetting their anniversary.

During the argument, Stone “smacked the victim multiple times” in his head and face, leaving red marks and scratches, according to a media release sent to FOX 13.

The husband recorded the incident with his cell phone, and gave the video to deputies, which they said showed Stone striking him. Deputies say that Stone later admitted she battered her husband because he forgot their anniversary.

Stone was charged with domestic battery.