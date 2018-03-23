Deputies: Woman attacks husband for forgetting anniversary - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Deputies: Woman attacks husband for forgetting anniversary

Posted: Updated:
Pasco County Sheriff's Office, Florida Pasco County Sheriff's Office, Florida
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. -

A Florida woman was arrested for attacking her husband after deputies say he forgot their wedding anniversary.

FOX 13 News reports that Pasco County deputies arrested 35-year-old Carol Stone for battery on Wednesday. The victim, her husband, said the physical altercation began as an argument after he admitted to forgetting their anniversary. 

During the argument, Stone “smacked the victim multiple times” in his head and face, leaving red marks and scratches, according to a media release sent to FOX 13

The husband recorded the incident with his cell phone, and gave the video to deputies, which they said showed Stone striking him. Deputies say that Stone later admitted she battered her husband because he forgot their anniversary.

Stone was charged with domestic battery. 

    Former Seahawks player Michael Bennett indicted on felony charge for injuring elderly paraplegic

    HOUSTON (AP) - Prosecutors in Houston say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett for injuring a paraplegic woman as he tried get onto the field at last year's Super Bowl to celebrate with his brother.   The Harris County district attorney's office says a grand jury indicted Bennett on Friday on a felony count of injury to the elderly.

    HOUSTON (AP) - Prosecutors in Houston say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett for injuring a paraplegic woman as he tried get onto the field at last year's Super Bowl to celebrate with his brother.   The Harris County district attorney's office says a grand jury indicted Bennett on Friday on a felony count of injury to the elderly.

    Fish Frenzy: Hundreds of goldfish are in West Medical Lake

    West Medical Lake, wash. West Medical Lake is a trophy trout lake. Many people from all over Washington come here specifically to fish for those trout, But there's an invasive species inside this lake that is driving people crazy. Fish and Wildlife say someone's been putting goldfish where they don't belong, “they start small, but they rapidly get big,” said John who lives across the street. There are so many goldfish that it’s making John and his neighbors 

    West Medical Lake, wash. West Medical Lake is a trophy trout lake. Many people from all over Washington come here specifically to fish for those trout, But there's an invasive species inside this lake that is driving people crazy. Fish and Wildlife say someone's been putting goldfish where they don't belong, “they start small, but they rapidly get big,” said John who lives across the street. There are so many goldfish that it’s making John and his neighbors 

    Former Playboy model says Trump tried to pay her after sex

    Karen McDougalKaren McDougal

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - A former Playboy model apologized to First Lady Melania Trump for a 10-month affair she claims she had with President Donald Trump that started with him offering her money after the first time they had sex.   Karen McDougal said Thursday in an interview with CNN she refused to take the money in 2006 and told him, "I'm not that kind of girl."

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - A former Playboy model apologized to First Lady Melania Trump for a 10-month affair she claims she had with President Donald Trump that started with him offering her money after the first time they had sex.   Karen McDougal said Thursday in an interview with CNN she refused to take the money in 2006 and told him, "I'm not that kind of girl."

    Crews in Okanogan County rescue woman and car from Methow river

    OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. - Just before 1:30 Friday afternoon, Crews from Okanogan County Fire District 6, Okanogan County Search and Rescue, Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, Aero Methow Rescue Service, Twisp PD, and 2 members of the general public rescued a woman from the middle of the Methow river off of Evans Rd. The woman was uninjured and returned home after being evaluated by AMRS. No word how she and her car ended up in the middle of the river. 

    OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. - Just before 1:30 Friday afternoon, Crews from Okanogan County Fire District 6, Okanogan County Search and Rescue, Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, Aero Methow Rescue Service, Twisp PD, and 2 members of the general public rescued a woman from the middle of the Methow river off of Evans Rd. The woman was uninjured and returned home after being evaluated by AMRS. No word how she and her car ended up in the middle of the river. 

    Trump says administration will ban bump stock devices

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says his administration will "BAN" bump stock devices that "turn legal weapons into illegal machines." The Justice Department announced Friday that it has started the process to amend federal firearms regulations to clarify that federal law defines bump stocks as machine guns. Trump had ordered Justice to work toward a ban after the Florida high school shooting. Bump stocks enable guns to fire like automatic w...

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says his administration will "BAN" bump stock devices that "turn legal weapons into illegal machines." The Justice Department announced Friday that it has started the process to amend federal firearms regulations to clarify that federal law defines bump stocks as machine guns. Trump had ordered Justice to work toward a ban after the Florida high school shooting. Bump stocks enable guns to fire like automatic w...

    The Latest: Trump vows never to sign another bill like this

    WASHINGTON (AP) -President Trump says he is "considering" a veto of a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill, citing concerns over "Dreamers" and border wall funding. Trump says on Twitter Friday morning: "I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats..."

    WASHINGTON (AP) -President Trump says he is "considering" a veto of a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill, citing concerns over "Dreamers" and border wall funding. Trump says on Twitter Friday morning: "I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats..."

