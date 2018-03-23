Airline crew member caught with 9 pounds of cocaine taped to legs

An arriving crewmember discovered that he could not get a leg up on U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in his attempt to transport illegal drugs into the United States.

According to a statement from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, federal agents arrested a crew member of Fly Jamaica Airways for allegedly trying to smuggle bags of cocaine into the United States by taping them to his legs.

The flight had arrived in New York from Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Agents said they found four packages taped to his legs, with nine pounds of cocaine inside. The estimated street value of the drugs is $160,000.

The man has been charged with federal narcotics smuggling.

He will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.