Crews in Okanogan County rescue woman and car from Methow river

Just before 1:30 Friday afternoon, Crews from Okanogan County Fire District 6, Okanogan County Search and Rescue, Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, Aero Methow Rescue Service, Twisp PD, and 2 members of the general public rescued a woman from the middle of the Methow river off of Evans Rd.

The woman was uninjured and returned home after being evaluated by AMRS.

Okanogan County Fire District 6 says it appears that as the woman was driving on Evans Rd, she lost control of her vehicle, traveled down a steep embankment into the water, and the vehicle floated until it came to rest in the middle of the channel.