Authorities: Homeless man found dead on train tracks

(AP) - A person found dead Thursday alongside train tracks east of Tacoma has been identified as a 38-year-old homeless man.



The News Tribune reports Justin Potter's body was spotted about 8 a.m. on the side of the tracks near the Zehnder Street crossing in Sumner.



Authorities believe Justin Potter was hit by a train, but his death remains under investigation.



Information from: The News Tribune, http://www.thenewstribune.com

3/23/2018 4:15:57 PM (GMT -7:00)