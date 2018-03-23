FBI: Tattoo artist with 'dork' on throat wanted for threatening law enforcement

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is asking for the public's help in finding a tattoo artist with the word "dork" on his throat. The man is accused of threatening law enforcement agencies and their employees.

According to a statement released by the bureau, it believes Shawn Fredrick Weatherhead contacted the FBI's Public Access Line (PAL) in Clarksburg, West Virginia, or other FBI offices across the country approximately 1,000 times since December of 2015, from locations in Oregon and Nevada.

Weatherhead is accused of threatening to kill people during at least three calls he made between April 1 and April 2, 2017.

The bureau describes Weatherhead as a transient with ties to the Eugene, Oregon and Reno, Nevada areas. It added that he carries a switchblade and is believed to be a drug user.

The FBI said Weatherhead has tattoos all over his body, including his forehead, chin, arm, wrist, hand, right leg, and back. He is described as having scars on his ear and left wrist, and his nose and ears are pierced.

Other names that he might go by include: Shawn Frederick Aubuchon, Shawn Fredrick Aubuchon, Shawn Aubuchon, Shawn Auhuchon, Shawn Weatherhead, Shawn F. Weatherhead, Shawn Frederic Weatherhead, Shawn Fredrick Weatherhead.

The FBI asked anyone who sees Weatherhead to contact his/her local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.