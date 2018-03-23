WSDOT extends 2018 studded tire removal deadline to April 15

Spring is here, but the potential of some late season snow means the deadline to remove studded tires in Washington has been extended for two weeks. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says the removal deadline is now by the end of the day, Sunday, April 15.

The state law allows the WSDOT to extend the deadline into April if current or predicted conditions could make for difficult travel. The decision to extend is made in consultation with meteorologists and maintenance supervisors. The deadline was last extended in 2012.

This year’s decision was based on long-range forecasts that show the potential for significant weather, including snow that could affect cross-state travel into April.

Starting Monday, April 16, drivers with studded tires on their vehicles face a $136 traffic infraction. Removal services can be crowded as the deadline approaches, so please plan accordingly.

Studded tires damage pavement each year – costing an estimated $29 million annually in additional wear and tear on state roads alone. Long-term, WSDOT continues to urge drivers to investigate alternatives such as studless winter tires, which are not subject to removal deadlines.