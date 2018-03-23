The Latest: 3rd man charged in Helena double homicide - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

The Latest: 3rd man charged in Helena double homicide

Posted: Updated:
HELENA, Mont. -

(AP) - The Latest on a double homicide in north Helena (all times local):
  
8:55 p.m.
  
Authorities have arrested a third man in connection with a double homicide at a home north of Helena.
  
The Independent Record reports 22-year-old Journey Wienke was taken into custody Friday on several charges stemming from the March 18 deaths of 61-year-old David Taylor and 64-year-old Charla Taylor.
  
Authorities arrested 21-year-old Kyle Alexander Hamm on Thursday, and prosecutors say the Taylors' 21-year-old son, Kaleb David Taylor, confessed to the killings. All three men have been charged with deliberate homicide.
  
An autopsy determined that the Taylors died of blunt force and sharp force injuries. Court records suggest the weapons used were a knife and a long bar.
  
___
  
2 p.m.
  
A second man has been charged in a double homicide at a residence north of Helena.
  
Kyle Alexander Hamm, 21, was arrested Thursday and charged Friday with two counts of deliberate homicide in the March 18 deaths of David and Charla Taylor.
  
Prosecutors have said the Taylors' son, 21-year-old Kaleb David Taylor, confessed to killing his parents.
  
Both Taylor and Hamm are jailed with their bail set at $500,000. They have not entered pleas.
  
An autopsy found the Taylors died of blunt force and sharp force injuries. Court records suggest the weapons were a knife and a long bar.
  
Sheriff Leo Dutton says Hamm also faces drug charges along with burglary and theft charges related to a break-in at the Lincoln Road RV Park, which was owned by the Taylors.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/23/2018 7:59:05 PM (GMT -7:00)

    •   