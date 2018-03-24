True retriever: Dog plucks flailing man from river

True retriever: Dog plucks flailing man from riverPosted: Updated:
Former Seahawks player Michael Bennett indicted on felony charge for injuring elderly paraplegic
HOUSTON (AP) - Prosecutors in Houston say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett for injuring a paraplegic woman as he tried get onto the field at last year's Super Bowl to celebrate with his brother. The Harris County district attorney's office says a grand jury indicted Bennett on Friday on a felony count of injury to the elderly.>>
Missing toddler found hiding behind Crock Pot
MANHATTAN, Mont. - A Montana father is thankful for the community's response when his young daughter went missing. Three-year-old Logan went missing on Wednesday afternoon, and the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office issued an alert. She was last seen in the area of Fifth Street in Manhattan. Manhattan is about half an hour west of Bozeman on I-90. More than 100 emergency responders and hundreds of community members from>>
Former Playboy model says Trump tried to pay her after sex
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A former Playboy model apologized to First Lady Melania Trump for a 10-month affair she claims she had with President Donald Trump that started with him offering her money after the first time they had sex. Karen McDougal said Thursday in an interview with CNN she refused to take the money in 2006 and told him, "I'm not that kind of girl.">>
Fish Frenzy: Hundreds of goldfish are in West Medical Lake
West Medical Lake, wash. West Medical Lake is a trophy trout lake. Many people from all over Washington come here specifically to fish for those trout, But there's an invasive species inside this lake that is driving people crazy. Fish and Wildlife say someone's been putting goldfish where they don't belong, “they start small, but they rapidly get big,” said John who lives across the street. There are so many goldfish that it’s making John and his neighbors>>
The Latest:Grand jury: Kansas waterslide was "deadly weapon"
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Latest on charges filed in the death of a 10-year-old boy on a waterslide at a Kansas waterpark (all times local): 4:45 p.m. A grand jury indictment says officials who designed, built and operated a giant waterslide at a Kansas water park knew it was "a deadly weapon" when they allowed a 10-year-old boy to get into a raft that later went airborne and decapitated him. The Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City, Kansas, ...>>
Multi-agency investigation takes hundreds of pounds of pot off Idaho streets
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) - 500 pounds of pot, that’s how much was taken off our regions highways in a three day drug blitz. Idaho State Police, Kootenai, Shoshone, and Bonner County deputies presented their seized pot Thursday at ISP Headquarters in Coeur d’Alene. Troopers and deputies targeted Interstate 90, Highway 2, and Highway 58.>>
True retriever: Dog plucks flailing man from river
OKATIE, S.C. (AP) - Forget sticks: A 7-year-old yellow Labrador retriever leaped into a South Carolina river and fetched a man whose boat had capsized. The Island Packet reports it was pure luck Woody was outside Wednesday when 24-year-old Mason Ringer was struggling in the Okatie River. The dog jumped into the choppy, 58-degree (14 C) water and pulled Ringer toward a nearby dock. A Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report says Ringer and his two co-workers were refurbishi...>>
The Latest: 3rd man charged in Helena double homicide
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on a double homicide in north Helena (all times local): 8:55 p.m. Authorities have arrested a third man in connection with a double homicide at a home north of Helena. The Independent Record reports 22-year-old Journey Wienke was taken into custody Friday on several charges stemming from the March 18 deaths of 61-year-old David Taylor and 64-year-old Charla Taylor. Authorities arrested 21-year-old Kyle Alexander Ham...>>
Trump order would ban most transgender troops from serving
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving. The White House says retaining troops with a history or diagnosis of "gender dysphoria" - those who may require substantial medical treatment - "presents considerable risk to military effectiveness and lethality.">>
WSDOT extends 2018 studded tire removal deadline to April 15
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Spring is here, but the potential of some late season snow means the deadline to remove studded tires in Washington has been extended for two weeks. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says the removal deadline is now by the end of the day, Sunday, April 15. The state law allows the WSDOT to extend the deadline into April if current or predicted conditions could make for difficult travel.>>
FBI: Tattoo artist with 'dork' on throat wanted for threatening law enforcement
FBI: Tattoo artist with 'dork' on throat wanted for threatening law enforcementThe Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is asking for the public's help in finding a tattoo artist with the word "dork" on his throat. The man is accused of threatening law enforcement agencies and their employees. According to a statement released by the bureau, it believes Shawn Fredrick Weatherhead contacted the FBI's Public Access Line (PAL) in Clarksburg, West Virginia, or other FBI offices across the country approximately 1,000 times since December ...>>The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is asking for the public's help in finding a tattoo artist with the word "dork" on his throat. The man is accused of threatening law enforcement agencies and their employees. According to a statement released by the bureau, it believes Shawn Fredrick Weatherhead contacted the FBI's Public Access Line (PAL) in Clarksburg, West Virginia, or other FBI offices across the country approximately 1,000 times since December ...>>
Crews in Okanogan County rescue woman and car from Methow river
OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. - Just before 1:30 Friday afternoon, Crews from Okanogan County Fire District 6, Okanogan County Search and Rescue, Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, Aero Methow Rescue Service, Twisp PD, and 2 members of the general public rescued a woman from the middle of the Methow river off of Evans Rd. The woman was uninjured and returned home after being evaluated by AMRS. No word how she and her car ended up in the middle of the river.>>
Authorities: Homeless man found dead on train tracks
SUMNER, Wash. (AP) - A person found dead Thursday alongside train tracks east of Tacoma has been identified as a 38-year-old homeless man. The News Tribune reports Justin Potter's body was spotted about 8 a.m. on the side of the tracks near the Zehnder Street crossing in Sumner. Authorities believe Justin Potter was hit by a train, but his death remains under investigation. Information from: The News Tribune, http://www.thenewstribune.com (Co...>>
Trump says administration will ban bump stock devices
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says his administration will "BAN" bump stock devices that "turn legal weapons into illegal machines." The Justice Department announced Friday that it has started the process to amend federal firearms regulations to clarify that federal law defines bump stocks as machine guns. Trump had ordered Justice to work toward a ban after the Florida high school shooting. Bump stocks enable guns to fire like automatic w...>>
The Latest: Trump vows never to sign another bill like this
WASHINGTON (AP) -President Trump says he is "considering" a veto of a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill, citing concerns over "Dreamers" and border wall funding. Trump says on Twitter Friday morning: "I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats...">>
Airline crew member caught with 9 pounds of cocaine taped to legs
NEW YORK - An arriving crewmember discovered that he could not get a leg up on U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in his attempt to transport illegal drugs into the United States. Federal agents arrested a crew member of Fly Jamaica Airways for allegedly attempting to smuggle bags of cocaine into the United States by taping them to his legs, according to a statement by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. On March 17, the>>
