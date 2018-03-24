True retriever: Dog plucks flailing man from river - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

True retriever: Dog plucks flailing man from river

Posted: Updated:
Stock Image of Labrador Retriever from Daniela Kalwarowskyj @kamekaze Stock Image of Labrador Retriever from Daniela Kalwarowskyj @kamekaze
OKATIE, S.C. -

(AP) - Forget sticks: A 7-year-old yellow Labrador retriever leaped into a South Carolina river and fetched a man whose boat had capsized.
  
The Island Packet reports it was pure luck Woody was outside Wednesday when 24-year-old Mason Ringer was struggling in the Okatie River. The dog jumped into the choppy, 58-degree (14 C) water and pulled Ringer toward a nearby dock.
  
A Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report says Ringer and his two co-workers were refurbishing another dock and had gone out in a john boat during their lunch break. When the boat overturned, one man managed to swim and get out of the river, while the other was pulled out by three men in a boat who responded to a passerby's emergency call.
  
Ringer says he owes Woody a big steak after the "miracle."
  
___
  
Information from: The Island Packet, http://www.islandpacket.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/23/2018 2:18:03 PM (GMT -7:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Former Seahawks player Michael Bennett indicted on felony charge for injuring elderly paraplegic

    Former Seahawks player Michael Bennett indicted on felony charge for injuring elderly paraplegic

    Friday, March 23 2018 3:41 PM EDT2018-03-23 19:41:14 GMT

    HOUSTON (AP) - Prosecutors in Houston say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett for injuring a paraplegic woman as he tried get onto the field at last year's Super Bowl to celebrate with his brother.   The Harris County district attorney's office says a grand jury indicted Bennett on Friday on a felony count of injury to the elderly.

    >>

    HOUSTON (AP) - Prosecutors in Houston say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett for injuring a paraplegic woman as he tried get onto the field at last year's Super Bowl to celebrate with his brother.   The Harris County district attorney's office says a grand jury indicted Bennett on Friday on a felony count of injury to the elderly.

    >>

  • Missing toddler found hiding behind Crock Pot

    Missing toddler found hiding behind Crock Pot

    Friday, March 23 2018 5:37 PM EDT2018-03-23 21:37:54 GMT
    Courtesy ABC FOX MontanaCourtesy ABC FOX Montana
    Courtesy ABC FOX MontanaCourtesy ABC FOX Montana

    MANHATTAN, Mont. - A Montana father is thankful for the community's response when his young daughter went missing. Three-year-old Logan went missing on Wednesday afternoon, and the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office issued an alert. She was last seen in the area of Fifth Street in Manhattan. Manhattan is about half an hour west of Bozeman on I-90. More than 100 emergency responders and hundreds of community members from 

    >>

    MANHATTAN, Mont. - A Montana father is thankful for the community's response when his young daughter went missing. Three-year-old Logan went missing on Wednesday afternoon, and the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office issued an alert. She was last seen in the area of Fifth Street in Manhattan. Manhattan is about half an hour west of Bozeman on I-90. More than 100 emergency responders and hundreds of community members from 

    >>

  • Former Playboy model says Trump tried to pay her after sex

    Former Playboy model says Trump tried to pay her after sex

    Friday, March 23 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-03-23 16:30:55 GMT
    Karen McDougalKaren McDougal

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - A former Playboy model apologized to First Lady Melania Trump for a 10-month affair she claims she had with President Donald Trump that started with him offering her money after the first time they had sex.   Karen McDougal said Thursday in an interview with CNN she refused to take the money in 2006 and told him, "I'm not that kind of girl."

    >>

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - A former Playboy model apologized to First Lady Melania Trump for a 10-month affair she claims she had with President Donald Trump that started with him offering her money after the first time they had sex.   Karen McDougal said Thursday in an interview with CNN she refused to take the money in 2006 and told him, "I'm not that kind of girl."

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • True retriever: Dog plucks flailing man from river

    True retriever: Dog plucks flailing man from river

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:21 AM EDT2018-03-24 04:21:48 GMT
    Stock Image of Labrador Retriever from Daniela Kalwarowskyj @kamekazeStock Image of Labrador Retriever from Daniela Kalwarowskyj @kamekaze
    Stock Image of Labrador Retriever from Daniela Kalwarowskyj @kamekazeStock Image of Labrador Retriever from Daniela Kalwarowskyj @kamekaze

    OKATIE, S.C. (AP) - Forget sticks: A 7-year-old yellow Labrador retriever leaped into a South Carolina river and fetched a man whose boat had capsized. The Island Packet reports it was pure luck Woody was outside Wednesday when 24-year-old Mason Ringer was struggling in the Okatie River. The dog jumped into the choppy, 58-degree (14 C) water and pulled Ringer toward a nearby dock. A Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report says Ringer and his two co-workers were refurbishi...

    >>

    OKATIE, S.C. (AP) - Forget sticks: A 7-year-old yellow Labrador retriever leaped into a South Carolina river and fetched a man whose boat had capsized. The Island Packet reports it was pure luck Woody was outside Wednesday when 24-year-old Mason Ringer was struggling in the Okatie River. The dog jumped into the choppy, 58-degree (14 C) water and pulled Ringer toward a nearby dock. A Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report says Ringer and his two co-workers were refurbishi...

    >>

  • The Latest: 3rd man charged in Helena double homicide

    The Latest: 3rd man charged in Helena double homicide

    Friday, March 23 2018 11:44 PM EDT2018-03-24 03:44:05 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on a double homicide in north Helena (all times local): 8:55 p.m. Authorities have arrested a third man in connection with a double homicide at a home north of Helena. The Independent Record reports 22-year-old Journey Wienke was taken into custody Friday on several charges stemming from the March 18 deaths of 61-year-old David Taylor and 64-year-old Charla Taylor. Authorities arrested 21-year-old Kyle Alexander Ham...

    >>

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on a double homicide in north Helena (all times local): 8:55 p.m. Authorities have arrested a third man in connection with a double homicide at a home north of Helena. The Independent Record reports 22-year-old Journey Wienke was taken into custody Friday on several charges stemming from the March 18 deaths of 61-year-old David Taylor and 64-year-old Charla Taylor. Authorities arrested 21-year-old Kyle Alexander Ham...

    >>

  • Trump order would ban most transgender troops from serving

    Trump order would ban most transgender troops from serving

    Friday, March 23 2018 10:00 PM EDT2018-03-24 02:00:01 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving. The White House says retaining troops with a history or diagnosis of "gender dysphoria" - those who may require substantial medical treatment - "presents considerable risk to military effectiveness and lethality."

    >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving. The White House says retaining troops with a history or diagnosis of "gender dysphoria" - those who may require substantial medical treatment - "presents considerable risk to military effectiveness and lethality."

    >>
    •   