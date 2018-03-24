Baltimore prosecutors drop 187 cases involving corrupt cops

(AP) - Baltimore prosecutors say they have dropped 187 cases involving eight members of a corrupt gun recovery unit.



Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's office updated the number of dropped cases in a Friday statement announcing it has concluded an initial assessment of 284 cases involving the Gun Trace Task Force members.



Mosby says her office must now assess "potentially thousands of cases" due the testimony of disgraced detectives during a recent federal racketeering trial.



A jury found two Baltimore detectives guilty of robbery and racketeering in February in an explosive federal investigation that's seen six disgraced Baltimore law enforcers plead guilty.



The trial revealed that the out-of-control unit was tipped off multiple times as the noose tightened, including one leak that U.S. investigators say came from an assistant state's attorney.

3/23/2018 2:02:37 PM (GMT -7:00)