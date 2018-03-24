Students in the Inland NW come together for 'March for Our Lives' demonstrations

Saturday, March 24, 2018 high school students from across Spokane are coming together to host March for Our Lives at Riverfront Park. A sister march to the national demonstration organized by high schoolers from Parkland, Florida, March for Our Lives Spokane (MFOLS) aims to prioritize the safety of students in their schools.

MFOLS shares the national march’s mission of demanding comprehensive and effective legislation addressing gun violence in the United States and extends the mission further by calling on local lawmakers to cut ties with the National Rifle Association, to support such legislation, and to listen to the voices of her youngest constituents.

The march will take place on Saturday, March 24th at Riverfront Park. The event will begin at the Clock Tower Meadow at 12 p.m. where several students and a teacher will share what they believe needs to be done to address gun violence in the United States. After the short rally, participants will follow a designated route as they march downtown.

Another march will take place in Coeur d'Alene.

It begins at Saturday, March 24th, 2018, at the McEuen Park Pavilion.

The event will begin with a rally followed by a short march down the Centennial Trail to Independence Point and back.



After the march, students and parents will re-gather back at McEuen Park for a closing rally where people will hear from local high school students and community leaders.

Organizers are working to make sure the march stays peaceful.