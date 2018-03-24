Wanted gang member booked into jail after pointing gun at Othello man

A man who the Adams County Sheriff’s Department says pointed a gun at a person is in jail on assault charges.

On Thursday, authorities told iFIBER One News that Felipe M. Garza approached a man at a home at Taylor and June Road in Othello. Deputies say as he approached, Garza asked him, “do you remember me?” When the victim said no, Garza insisted that the man was following him.

The confrontation escalated, and Garza allegedly drew his gun, pointing it at the man, saying, “I can kill you.”

On Friday, authorities found Garza at his parents’ home about a quarter-mile away.

Garza was charged with 2nd degree assault and booked into the Adams County Jail.

Garza is a Florencia 13 gang member. Florencia 13 is one of the more prominent gangs in Othello.

Garza had just gotten out of prison on the same charge six months prior to the incident.