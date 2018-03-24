Spokane Valley thieves caught on camera experiencing car troubles

Security cameras capture a lot of things. Most of the time, it isn't very good. However, earlier this week in Spokane Valley, a business caught some thieves in the act. Those thieves, were anything but pros.

Tuesday morning, Paul Perovich woke up to an alert on his phone.

The night before, surveillance cameras caught this white SUV pulling into the back parking lot of his graphics business. Prowlers are seen going through the SUV Paul uses for work. Luckily there was nothing inside. However something was missing-- the battery.

But those prowlers didn't get away so easy. They ran into a big problem while on the job.

"Their car broke down and they couldn't get it started so they decided to break in and take the battery," Paul said.

They called for help. A couple hours later, a pickup shows up-- equipped with jumper cables and a tow strap.

The area where Paul's building is located is secluded.

"When you're back here it's very quiet and very private," Paul said.

Paul says there have been issues over the 8 years his business has been here, but stealing a car battery? That's a first.

"It does effect the business," Paul says. "It's a pain."

Paul reported the theft to police, who came and took fingerprints along with the video.

He says he's afraid these thieves are going to keep targeting businesses until someone recognizes them-- which he's hoping his video will help do.

Video: