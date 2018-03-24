Thousands gather to march for gun control and spark activism - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Thousands gather to march for gun control and spark activism

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

Summoned by high school students swept up in school violence, thousands swarmed into the nation’s capital and cities across America on Saturday to march for gun control and ignite political activism among the young.

Organizers of the “March for Our Lives” rally in Washington hoped their protest would match in numbers and spirit last year’s women’s march, one of the largest Washington protests since the Vietnam era and one that far exceeded predictions of 300,000 demonstrators.

Bearing signs reading “We Are the Change,” ″No More Silence,” ″Keep NRA Money Out of Politics,” protesters lined Pennsylvania Avenue from the stage near the Capitol, stretching back toward the White House. The route also takes in the Trump International Hotel. President Donald Trump was in Florida for the weekend; a motorcade took him to his West Palm Beach golf club on Saturday morning.

After the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, students have tapped into a current of pro-gun control sentiment that has been building for years — yet still faces a powerful counterpoint from supporters of gun rights. Organizers hope the passions of the crowds and the under-18 roster of speakers will translate into a tipping point starting in the midterm elections this year.

People flocked, too, to a “March for Our Lives” event near the Parkland school where the massacre happened. Police presence was heavy as organizers set up and demonstrators streamed in. Eden Kinlock, 17, came from 20 miles away to pass out water, “a small thing but it helps in the bigger picture.” Many Parkland students came to the Washington rally.

Washington is generally nonchalant about protests, but Saturday’s gathering prompted more attention and speculation than usual. The protesters, many of them high school students, claim that the youth leadership of this initiative is what will set it apart from previous attempts to enact stronger gun-control legislation.

Polls indicate that public opinion nationwide may indeed be shifting on an issue that has simmered for generations, and through dozens of mass shootings.

A new poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 69 percent of Americans think gun laws in the United States should be tightened. That’s up from 61 percent who said the same in October of 2016 and 55 percent when the AP first asked the question in October of 2013. Overall, 90 percent of Democrats, 50 percent of Republicans and 54 percent of gun owners now favor stricter gun control laws.

But even with claims of historic social momentum on the issue of gun control, the AP poll also found that nearly half of Americans do not expect elected officials to take action. Among the questions facing march organizers and participants will be how to translate this one-day event, regardless of turnout, into meaningful legislative change.

One way is by channeling the current energy into the midterm congressional elections this fall. Students in Florida have focused on youth voter registration and there will be a registration booth at the Saturday rally.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane Valley thieves caught on camera experiencing car troubles

    Spokane Valley thieves caught on camera experiencing car troubles

    Saturday, March 24 2018 1:56 AM EDT2018-03-24 05:56:58 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Security cameras capture a lot of things. Most of the time, it isn't very good. However, earlier this week in Spokane Valley, a business caught some thieves in the act. Those thieves, were anything but pros. Tuesday morning, Paul Perovich woke up to an alert on his phone.     The night before, surveillance cameras caught this white SUV pulling into the back parking lot of his graphics business. Prowlers are seen 

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Security cameras capture a lot of things. Most of the time, it isn't very good. However, earlier this week in Spokane Valley, a business caught some thieves in the act. Those thieves, were anything but pros. Tuesday morning, Paul Perovich woke up to an alert on his phone.     The night before, surveillance cameras caught this white SUV pulling into the back parking lot of his graphics business. Prowlers are seen 

    >>

  • Former Seahawks player Michael Bennett indicted on felony charge for injuring elderly paraplegic

    Former Seahawks player Michael Bennett indicted on felony charge for injuring elderly paraplegic

    Friday, March 23 2018 3:41 PM EDT2018-03-23 19:41:14 GMT

    HOUSTON (AP) - Prosecutors in Houston say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett for injuring a paraplegic woman as he tried get onto the field at last year's Super Bowl to celebrate with his brother.   The Harris County district attorney's office says a grand jury indicted Bennett on Friday on a felony count of injury to the elderly.

    >>

    HOUSTON (AP) - Prosecutors in Houston say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett for injuring a paraplegic woman as he tried get onto the field at last year's Super Bowl to celebrate with his brother.   The Harris County district attorney's office says a grand jury indicted Bennett on Friday on a felony count of injury to the elderly.

    >>

  • Wanted gang member booked into jail after pointing gun at Othello man

    Wanted gang member booked into jail after pointing gun at Othello man

    Saturday, March 24 2018 1:14 AM EDT2018-03-24 05:14:19 GMT
    Courtesy Adams County Sheriff's Dept.Courtesy Adams County Sheriff's Dept.
    Courtesy Adams County Sheriff's Dept.Courtesy Adams County Sheriff's Dept.

    OTHELLO, Wash. - A man who the Adams County Sheriff’s Department says pointed a gun at a person is in jail on assault charges. On Thursday, authorities told iFIBER One News that Felipe M. Garza approached a man at a home at Taylor and June Road in Othello. Deputies say as he approached, Garza asked him, “do you remember me?” When the victim said no, Garza insisted that the man was following him. The confrontation 

    >>

    OTHELLO, Wash. - A man who the Adams County Sheriff’s Department says pointed a gun at a person is in jail on assault charges. On Thursday, authorities told iFIBER One News that Felipe M. Garza approached a man at a home at Taylor and June Road in Othello. Deputies say as he approached, Garza asked him, “do you remember me?” When the victim said no, Garza insisted that the man was following him. The confrontation 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Can Facebook restore public trust after privacy scandal?

    Can Facebook restore public trust after privacy scandal?

    Saturday, March 24 2018 10:43 AM EDT2018-03-24 14:43:27 GMT
    Facebook says it's cracking down on online gun sales, with a new policy that bars private individuals from advertising or selling firearms on the world's largest social network.Facebook says it's cracking down on online gun sales, with a new policy that bars private individuals from advertising or selling firearms on the world's largest social network.

    CHICAGO (AP) - It’s a scandal of privacy, politics and an essential ingredient of business success — public trust. Facebook is confronting a costly, embarrassing public relations debacle after revelations that Cambridge Analytica may have misused data from some 50 million users to try to influence elections.

    >>

    CHICAGO (AP) - It’s a scandal of privacy, politics and an essential ingredient of business success — public trust. Facebook is confronting a costly, embarrassing public relations debacle after revelations that Cambridge Analytica may have misused data from some 50 million users to try to influence elections.

    >>

  • District arms teachers with rocks in case of school shooter

    District arms teachers with rocks in case of school shooter

    Saturday, March 24 2018 10:40 AM EDT2018-03-24 14:40:09 GMT

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A rural school district in Pennsylvania is arming teachers and students with buckets of rocks as a last resort should an armed intruder burst in, the superintendent said Friday. Every classroom in the district about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia has a 5-gallon bucket of river stones, said Blue Mountain School District Superintendent David Helsel.

    >>

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A rural school district in Pennsylvania is arming teachers and students with buckets of rocks as a last resort should an armed intruder burst in, the superintendent said Friday. Every classroom in the district about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia has a 5-gallon bucket of river stones, said Blue Mountain School District Superintendent David Helsel.

    >>

  • Thousands gather to march for gun control and spark activism

    Thousands gather to march for gun control and spark activism

    Saturday, March 24 2018 10:30 AM EDT2018-03-24 14:30:24 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - Summoned by high school students swept up in school violence, thousands swarmed into the nation’s capital and cities across America on Saturday to march for gun control and ignite political activism among the young.

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - Summoned by high school students swept up in school violence, thousands swarmed into the nation’s capital and cities across America on Saturday to march for gun control and ignite political activism among the young.

    >>
    •   