District arms teachers with rocks in case of school shooter

District arms teachers with rocks in case of school shooterPosted: Updated:
Spokane Valley thieves caught on camera experiencing car troubles
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Security cameras capture a lot of things. Most of the time, it isn't very good. However, earlier this week in Spokane Valley, a business caught some thieves in the act. Those thieves, were anything but pros. Tuesday morning, Paul Perovich woke up to an alert on his phone. The night before, surveillance cameras caught this white SUV pulling into the back parking lot of his graphics business. Prowlers are seen>>
Former Seahawks player Michael Bennett indicted on felony charge for injuring elderly paraplegic
HOUSTON (AP) - Prosecutors in Houston say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett for injuring a paraplegic woman as he tried get onto the field at last year's Super Bowl to celebrate with his brother. The Harris County district attorney's office says a grand jury indicted Bennett on Friday on a felony count of injury to the elderly.>>
Wanted gang member booked into jail after pointing gun at Othello man
OTHELLO, Wash. - A man who the Adams County Sheriff’s Department says pointed a gun at a person is in jail on assault charges. On Thursday, authorities told iFIBER One News that Felipe M. Garza approached a man at a home at Taylor and June Road in Othello. Deputies say as he approached, Garza asked him, “do you remember me?” When the victim said no, Garza insisted that the man was following him. The confrontation>>
The Latest:Grand jury: Kansas waterslide was "deadly weapon"
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Latest on charges filed in the death of a 10-year-old boy on a waterslide at a Kansas waterpark (all times local): 4:45 p.m. A grand jury indictment says officials who designed, built and operated a giant waterslide at a Kansas water park knew it was "a deadly weapon" when they allowed a 10-year-old boy to get into a raft that later went airborne and decapitated him. The Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City, Kansas, ...>>
Missing toddler found hiding behind Crock Pot
MANHATTAN, Mont. - A Montana father is thankful for the community's response when his young daughter went missing. Three-year-old Logan went missing on Wednesday afternoon, and the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office issued an alert. She was last seen in the area of Fifth Street in Manhattan. Manhattan is about half an hour west of Bozeman on I-90. More than 100 emergency responders and hundreds of community members from>>
True retriever: Dog plucks flailing man from river
OKATIE, S.C. (AP) - Forget sticks: A 7-year-old yellow Labrador retriever leaped into a South Carolina river and fetched a man whose boat had capsized. The Island Packet reports it was pure luck Woody was outside Wednesday when 24-year-old Mason Ringer was struggling in the Okatie River. The dog jumped into the choppy, 58-degree (14 C) water and pulled Ringer toward a nearby dock. A Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report says Ringer and his two co-workers were refurbishi...>>
Can Facebook restore public trust after privacy scandal?
CHICAGO (AP) - It’s a scandal of privacy, politics and an essential ingredient of business success — public trust. Facebook is confronting a costly, embarrassing public relations debacle after revelations that Cambridge Analytica may have misused data from some 50 million users to try to influence elections.>>
District arms teachers with rocks in case of school shooter
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A rural school district in Pennsylvania is arming teachers and students with buckets of rocks as a last resort should an armed intruder burst in, the superintendent said Friday. Every classroom in the district about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia has a 5-gallon bucket of river stones, said Blue Mountain School District Superintendent David Helsel.>>
Thousands gather to march for gun control and spark activism
WASHINGTON (AP) - Summoned by high school students swept up in school violence, thousands swarmed into the nation’s capital and cities across America on Saturday to march for gun control and ignite political activism among the young.>>
Students in the Inland NW come together for 'March for Our Lives' demonstrations
Saturday, March 24, 2018 high school students from across Spokane are coming together to host March for Our Lives at Riverfront Park. A sister march to the national demonstration organized by high schoolers from Parkland, Florida, March for Our Lives Spokane (MFOLS) aims to prioritize the safety of students in their schools. MFOLS shares the national march’s mission of demanding comprehensive and effective legislation addressing gun violence in the United States and extends the...>>
Spokane Valley thieves caught on camera experiencing car troubles
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Security cameras capture a lot of things. Most of the time, it isn't very good. However, earlier this week in Spokane Valley, a business caught some thieves in the act. Those thieves, were anything but pros. Tuesday morning, Paul Perovich woke up to an alert on his phone. The night before, surveillance cameras caught this white SUV pulling into the back parking lot of his graphics business. Prowlers are seen>>
Wanted gang member booked into jail after pointing gun at Othello man
OTHELLO, Wash. - A man who the Adams County Sheriff’s Department says pointed a gun at a person is in jail on assault charges. On Thursday, authorities told iFIBER One News that Felipe M. Garza approached a man at a home at Taylor and June Road in Othello. Deputies say as he approached, Garza asked him, “do you remember me?” When the victim said no, Garza insisted that the man was following him. The confrontation>>
Baltimore prosecutors drop 187 cases involving corrupt cops
BALTIMORE (AP) - Baltimore prosecutors say they have dropped 187 cases involving eight members of a corrupt gun recovery unit. Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's office updated the number of dropped cases in a Friday statement announcing it has concluded an initial assessment of 284 cases involving the Gun Trace Task Force members. Mosby says her office must now assess "potentially thousands of cases" due the testimony of disgraced detectives during a...>>
True retriever: Dog plucks flailing man from river
OKATIE, S.C. (AP) - Forget sticks: A 7-year-old yellow Labrador retriever leaped into a South Carolina river and fetched a man whose boat had capsized. The Island Packet reports it was pure luck Woody was outside Wednesday when 24-year-old Mason Ringer was struggling in the Okatie River. The dog jumped into the choppy, 58-degree (14 C) water and pulled Ringer toward a nearby dock. A Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report says Ringer and his two co-workers were refurbishi...>>
The Latest: 3rd man charged in Helena double homicide
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on a double homicide in north Helena (all times local): 8:55 p.m. Authorities have arrested a third man in connection with a double homicide at a home north of Helena. The Independent Record reports 22-year-old Journey Wienke was taken into custody Friday on several charges stemming from the March 18 deaths of 61-year-old David Taylor and 64-year-old Charla Taylor. Authorities arrested 21-year-old Kyle Alexander Ham...>>
Trump order would ban most transgender troops from serving
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving. The White House says retaining troops with a history or diagnosis of "gender dysphoria" - those who may require substantial medical treatment - "presents considerable risk to military effectiveness and lethality.">>
