Woman begs for return of baby's ashes stolen from Ohio home

Woman begs for return of baby's ashes stolen from Ohio homePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Spokane Valley thieves caught on camera experiencing car troubles
Spokane Valley thieves caught on camera experiencing car troubles
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Security cameras capture a lot of things. Most of the time, it isn't very good. However, earlier this week in Spokane Valley, a business caught some thieves in the act. Those thieves, were anything but pros. Tuesday morning, Paul Perovich woke up to an alert on his phone. The night before, surveillance cameras caught this white SUV pulling into the back parking lot of his graphics business. Prowlers are seen>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Security cameras capture a lot of things. Most of the time, it isn't very good. However, earlier this week in Spokane Valley, a business caught some thieves in the act. Those thieves, were anything but pros. Tuesday morning, Paul Perovich woke up to an alert on his phone. The night before, surveillance cameras caught this white SUV pulling into the back parking lot of his graphics business. Prowlers are seen>>
Former Seahawks player Michael Bennett indicted on felony charge for injuring elderly paraplegic
Former Seahawks player Michael Bennett indicted on felony charge for injuring elderly paraplegic
HOUSTON (AP) - Prosecutors in Houston say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett for injuring a paraplegic woman as he tried get onto the field at last year's Super Bowl to celebrate with his brother. The Harris County district attorney's office says a grand jury indicted Bennett on Friday on a felony count of injury to the elderly.>>
HOUSTON (AP) - Prosecutors in Houston say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett for injuring a paraplegic woman as he tried get onto the field at last year's Super Bowl to celebrate with his brother. The Harris County district attorney's office says a grand jury indicted Bennett on Friday on a felony count of injury to the elderly.>>
Missing toddler found hiding behind Crock Pot
Missing toddler found hiding behind Crock Pot
MANHATTAN, Mont. - A Montana father is thankful for the community's response when his young daughter went missing. Three-year-old Logan went missing on Wednesday afternoon, and the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office issued an alert. She was last seen in the area of Fifth Street in Manhattan. Manhattan is about half an hour west of Bozeman on I-90. More than 100 emergency responders and hundreds of community members from>>
MANHATTAN, Mont. - A Montana father is thankful for the community's response when his young daughter went missing. Three-year-old Logan went missing on Wednesday afternoon, and the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office issued an alert. She was last seen in the area of Fifth Street in Manhattan. Manhattan is about half an hour west of Bozeman on I-90. More than 100 emergency responders and hundreds of community members from>>
The Latest:Grand jury: Kansas waterslide was "deadly weapon"
The Latest:Grand jury: Kansas waterslide was "deadly weapon"
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Latest on charges filed in the death of a 10-year-old boy on a waterslide at a Kansas waterpark (all times local): 4:45 p.m. A grand jury indictment says officials who designed, built and operated a giant waterslide at a Kansas water park knew it was "a deadly weapon" when they allowed a 10-year-old boy to get into a raft that later went airborne and decapitated him. The Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City, Kansas, ...>>
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Latest on charges filed in the death of a 10-year-old boy on a waterslide at a Kansas waterpark (all times local): 4:45 p.m. A grand jury indictment says officials who designed, built and operated a giant waterslide at a Kansas water park knew it was "a deadly weapon" when they allowed a 10-year-old boy to get into a raft that later went airborne and decapitated him. The Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City, Kansas, ...>>
Wanted gang member booked into jail after pointing gun at Othello man
Wanted gang member booked into jail after pointing gun at Othello man
OTHELLO, Wash. - A man who the Adams County Sheriff’s Department says pointed a gun at a person is in jail on assault charges. On Thursday, authorities told iFIBER One News that Felipe M. Garza approached a man at a home at Taylor and June Road in Othello. Deputies say as he approached, Garza asked him, “do you remember me?” When the victim said no, Garza insisted that the man was following him. The confrontation>>
OTHELLO, Wash. - A man who the Adams County Sheriff’s Department says pointed a gun at a person is in jail on assault charges. On Thursday, authorities told iFIBER One News that Felipe M. Garza approached a man at a home at Taylor and June Road in Othello. Deputies say as he approached, Garza asked him, “do you remember me?” When the victim said no, Garza insisted that the man was following him. The confrontation>>
Students in the Inland NW come together for 'March for Our Lives' demonstrations
Students in the Inland NW come together for 'March for Our Lives' demonstrations
Saturday, March 24, 2018 high school students from across Spokane are coming together to host March for Our Lives at Riverfront Park. A sister march to the national demonstration organized by high schoolers from Parkland, Florida, March for Our Lives Spokane (MFOLS) aims to prioritize the safety of students in their schools. MFOLS shares the national march’s mission of demanding comprehensive and effective legislation addressing gun violence in the United States and extends the...>>
Saturday, March 24, 2018 high school students from across Spokane are coming together to host March for Our Lives at Riverfront Park. A sister march to the national demonstration organized by high schoolers from Parkland, Florida, March for Our Lives Spokane (MFOLS) aims to prioritize the safety of students in their schools. MFOLS shares the national march’s mission of demanding comprehensive and effective legislation addressing gun violence in the United States and extends the...>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Idaho couple married 63 years dies minutes apart
Idaho couple married 63 years dies minutes apart
NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - Bob Huntley, 83, stood up Edna Huntley, 81, for their first date and decided to go hunting instead. Edna forgave him and shortly after, they were married - for 63 years. It was during deer hunting season, and "hunting took priority over his first date," their son, Kenneth Huntley, said.>>
NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - Bob Huntley, 83, stood up Edna Huntley, 81, for their first date and decided to go hunting instead. Edna forgave him and shortly after, they were married - for 63 years. It was during deer hunting season, and "hunting took priority over his first date," their son, Kenneth Huntley, said.>>
MLK Jr.'s grandchild: I dream of gun-free world
MLK Jr.'s grandchild: I dream of gun-free world
WASHINGTON (AP) - The granddaughter of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. told tens of thousands of "March for Our Lives" demonstrators gathered in Washington, D.C. that she too has a dream - for a gun-free world. "I have a dream that enough is enough," Yolanda Renee King said, referencing her grandfather's famous speech.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - The granddaughter of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. told tens of thousands of "March for Our Lives" demonstrators gathered in Washington, D.C. that she too has a dream - for a gun-free world. "I have a dream that enough is enough," Yolanda Renee King said, referencing her grandfather's famous speech.>>
Will John Bolton's hawkish views rub off on Trump?
Will John Bolton's hawkish views rub off on Trump?
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's pick of John Bolton for his next national security adviser stirred up a burning question in Washington and in foreign capitals: Just how much will his hawkish approach rub off on Trump? As he confronts matters of war and peace with North Korea and Iran, Trump is bringing in an adviser likely to magnify many of his own instinctive qualities.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's pick of John Bolton for his next national security adviser stirred up a burning question in Washington and in foreign capitals: Just how much will his hawkish approach rub off on Trump? As he confronts matters of war and peace with North Korea and Iran, Trump is bringing in an adviser likely to magnify many of his own instinctive qualities.>>
106 passengers stranded in Germany due to drunken co-pilot
106 passengers stranded in Germany due to drunken co-pilot
BERLIN (AP) - A Portuguese airline has apologized for keeping more than 100 passengers stranded at Stuttgart airport in southwestern Germany after one of its flights was canceled last-minute because of a drunken co-pilot. Shortly before the TAP Air Portugal flight was to takeoff to Lisbon on Friday night, an airport employee noticed the co-pilot walking unsteadily and smelling of alcohol.>>
BERLIN (AP) - A Portuguese airline has apologized for keeping more than 100 passengers stranded at Stuttgart airport in southwestern Germany after one of its flights was canceled last-minute because of a drunken co-pilot. Shortly before the TAP Air Portugal flight was to takeoff to Lisbon on Friday night, an airport employee noticed the co-pilot walking unsteadily and smelling of alcohol.>>
Website, app allows students to report safety concerns
Website, app allows students to report safety concerns
NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) - An organization formed by parents whose children died in the 2012 shooting at Connecticut's Sandy Hook Elementary School has launched a system that will allow students to report safety concerns anonymously online. The Say Something Anonymous Reporting System was recently rolled out by Sandy Hook Promise at schools in several states.>>
NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) - An organization formed by parents whose children died in the 2012 shooting at Connecticut's Sandy Hook Elementary School has launched a system that will allow students to report safety concerns anonymously online. The Say Something Anonymous Reporting System was recently rolled out by Sandy Hook Promise at schools in several states.>>
Gov. Jay Inslee signs bill to boost oil safety measures
Gov. Jay Inslee signs bill to boost oil safety measures
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that aims to boost safety around the transportation of oil in the state. The new law, signed Friday, extends the state's oil barrel tax to pipelines. That tax pays for spill response and prevention measures and currently applies to oil received by train or vessels.>>
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a measure that aims to boost safety around the transportation of oil in the state. The new law, signed Friday, extends the state's oil barrel tax to pipelines. That tax pays for spill response and prevention measures and currently applies to oil received by train or vessels.>>
Woman begs for return of baby's ashes stolen from Ohio home
Woman begs for return of baby's ashes stolen from Ohio home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio woman is urgently asking whoever broke into her Columbus home to return an urn containing the ashes of her stillborn daughter. WSYX-TV reports Iesha Harvey says she doesn't care whether any of the other items stolen from her home Monday are returned. She says the baby's ashes are the most important thing to her and the "only thing I have left.">>
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio woman is urgently asking whoever broke into her Columbus home to return an urn containing the ashes of her stillborn daughter. WSYX-TV reports Iesha Harvey says she doesn't care whether any of the other items stolen from her home Monday are returned. She says the baby's ashes are the most important thing to her and the "only thing I have left.">>
Why Trump's latest steps heighten risk of a global trade war
Why Trump's latest steps heighten risk of a global trade war
WASHINGTON (AP) - Suddenly, the world's financial markets are gripped by fear that an escalating trade rift between the United States and China - the two mightiest economies - could inflict far-reaching pain.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - Suddenly, the world's financial markets are gripped by fear that an escalating trade rift between the United States and China - the two mightiest economies - could inflict far-reaching pain.>>
Can Facebook restore public trust after privacy scandal?
Can Facebook restore public trust after privacy scandal?
CHICAGO (AP) - It’s a scandal of privacy, politics and an essential ingredient of business success — public trust. Facebook is confronting a costly, embarrassing public relations debacle after revelations that Cambridge Analytica may have misused data from some 50 million users to try to influence elections.>>
CHICAGO (AP) - It’s a scandal of privacy, politics and an essential ingredient of business success — public trust. Facebook is confronting a costly, embarrassing public relations debacle after revelations that Cambridge Analytica may have misused data from some 50 million users to try to influence elections.>>
District arms teachers with rocks in case of school shooter
District arms teachers with rocks in case of school shooter
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A rural school district in Pennsylvania is arming teachers and students with buckets of rocks as a last resort should an armed intruder burst in, the superintendent said Friday. Every classroom in the district about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia has a 5-gallon bucket of river stones, said Blue Mountain School District Superintendent David Helsel.>>
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A rural school district in Pennsylvania is arming teachers and students with buckets of rocks as a last resort should an armed intruder burst in, the superintendent said Friday. Every classroom in the district about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia has a 5-gallon bucket of river stones, said Blue Mountain School District Superintendent David Helsel.>>