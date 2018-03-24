MLK Jr.'s grandchild: I dream of gun-free world

The granddaughter of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. told tens of thousands of "March for Our Lives" demonstrators gathered in Washington, D.C. that she too has a dream - for a gun-free world.



"I have a dream that enough is enough," Yolanda Renee King said, referencing her grandfather's famous speech. "That this should be a gun-free world. Period."



The crowd roared in response. The Washington, D.C. event has thousands thronging Pennsylvania Avenue to hear speakers including survivors of the recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida, and singers like Miley Cyrus.



Hundreds of thousands of people attended youth-led, anti-gun rallies across the United States and the world on Saturday, calling on lawmakers to tighten gun control in order to stop mass shootings and gun violence.

