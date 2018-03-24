Delta helps hundreds of students fly to DC for gun protest

Delta helps hundreds of students fly to DC for gun protestPosted: Updated:
Spokane Valley thieves caught on camera experiencing car troubles
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Security cameras capture a lot of things. Most of the time, it isn't very good. However, earlier this week in Spokane Valley, a business caught some thieves in the act. Those thieves, were anything but pros. Tuesday morning, Paul Perovich woke up to an alert on his phone. The night before, surveillance cameras caught this white SUV pulling into the back parking lot of his graphics business. Prowlers are seen>>
Former Seahawks player Michael Bennett indicted on felony charge for injuring elderly paraplegic
HOUSTON (AP) - Prosecutors in Houston say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett for injuring a paraplegic woman as he tried get onto the field at last year's Super Bowl to celebrate with his brother. The Harris County district attorney's office says a grand jury indicted Bennett on Friday on a felony count of injury to the elderly.>>
Missing toddler found hiding behind Crock Pot
MANHATTAN, Mont. - A Montana father is thankful for the community's response when his young daughter went missing. Three-year-old Logan went missing on Wednesday afternoon, and the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office issued an alert. She was last seen in the area of Fifth Street in Manhattan. Manhattan is about half an hour west of Bozeman on I-90. More than 100 emergency responders and hundreds of community members from>>
The Latest:Grand jury: Kansas waterslide was "deadly weapon"
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Latest on charges filed in the death of a 10-year-old boy on a waterslide at a Kansas waterpark (all times local): 4:45 p.m. A grand jury indictment says officials who designed, built and operated a giant waterslide at a Kansas water park knew it was "a deadly weapon" when they allowed a 10-year-old boy to get into a raft that later went airborne and decapitated him. The Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City, Kansas, ...>>
Wanted gang member booked into jail after pointing gun at Othello man
OTHELLO, Wash. - A man who the Adams County Sheriff’s Department says pointed a gun at a person is in jail on assault charges. On Thursday, authorities told iFIBER One News that Felipe M. Garza approached a man at a home at Taylor and June Road in Othello. Deputies say as he approached, Garza asked him, “do you remember me?” When the victim said no, Garza insisted that the man was following him. The confrontation>>
Students in the Inland NW come together for 'March for Our Lives' demonstrations
Saturday, March 24, 2018 high school students from across Spokane are coming together to host March for Our Lives at Riverfront Park. A sister march to the national demonstration organized by high schoolers from Parkland, Florida, March for Our Lives Spokane (MFOLS) aims to prioritize the safety of students in their schools. MFOLS shares the national march’s mission of demanding comprehensive and effective legislation addressing gun violence in the United States and extends the...>>
