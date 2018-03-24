Delta helps hundreds of students fly to DC for gun protest - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Delta helps hundreds of students fly to DC for gun protest

Posted: Updated:

Delta Air Lines has donated three round-trip charter flights that allowed hundreds of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to participate in the "March for Our Lives" protest against gun violence in Washington.
  
Delta said the donation is "part of our commitment to supporting the communities we serve."
  
Marches are also being held in New York, Chicago, Houston and Parkland, Florida, the site of the shooting.
  
It's not Delta's first involvement with the issue. After last month's shooting, Delta said it will no longer offer discounted fares to members of the National Rifle Association to reflect its neutral status on the gun-control debate.
  
Other businesses made similar moves, which led to a backlash from gun advocates. The state of Georgia eliminated a proposed tax break on jet fuel in retaliation.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane Valley thieves caught on camera experiencing car troubles

    Spokane Valley thieves caught on camera experiencing car troubles

    Saturday, March 24 2018 1:56 AM EDT2018-03-24 05:56:58 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Security cameras capture a lot of things. Most of the time, it isn't very good. However, earlier this week in Spokane Valley, a business caught some thieves in the act. Those thieves, were anything but pros. Tuesday morning, Paul Perovich woke up to an alert on his phone.     The night before, surveillance cameras caught this white SUV pulling into the back parking lot of his graphics business. Prowlers are seen 

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Security cameras capture a lot of things. Most of the time, it isn't very good. However, earlier this week in Spokane Valley, a business caught some thieves in the act. Those thieves, were anything but pros. Tuesday morning, Paul Perovich woke up to an alert on his phone.     The night before, surveillance cameras caught this white SUV pulling into the back parking lot of his graphics business. Prowlers are seen 

    >>

  • Former Seahawks player Michael Bennett indicted on felony charge for injuring elderly paraplegic

    Former Seahawks player Michael Bennett indicted on felony charge for injuring elderly paraplegic

    Friday, March 23 2018 3:41 PM EDT2018-03-23 19:41:14 GMT

    HOUSTON (AP) - Prosecutors in Houston say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett for injuring a paraplegic woman as he tried get onto the field at last year's Super Bowl to celebrate with his brother.   The Harris County district attorney's office says a grand jury indicted Bennett on Friday on a felony count of injury to the elderly.

    >>

    HOUSTON (AP) - Prosecutors in Houston say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett for injuring a paraplegic woman as he tried get onto the field at last year's Super Bowl to celebrate with his brother.   The Harris County district attorney's office says a grand jury indicted Bennett on Friday on a felony count of injury to the elderly.

    >>

  • Missing toddler found hiding behind Crock Pot

    Missing toddler found hiding behind Crock Pot

    Friday, March 23 2018 5:37 PM EDT2018-03-23 21:37:54 GMT
    Courtesy ABC FOX MontanaCourtesy ABC FOX Montana
    Courtesy ABC FOX MontanaCourtesy ABC FOX Montana

    MANHATTAN, Mont. - A Montana father is thankful for the community's response when his young daughter went missing. Three-year-old Logan went missing on Wednesday afternoon, and the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office issued an alert. She was last seen in the area of Fifth Street in Manhattan. Manhattan is about half an hour west of Bozeman on I-90. More than 100 emergency responders and hundreds of community members from 

    >>

    MANHATTAN, Mont. - A Montana father is thankful for the community's response when his young daughter went missing. Three-year-old Logan went missing on Wednesday afternoon, and the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office issued an alert. She was last seen in the area of Fifth Street in Manhattan. Manhattan is about half an hour west of Bozeman on I-90. More than 100 emergency responders and hundreds of community members from 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report