Idaho unemployment at 3 percent for 6th month in a row. - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Idaho unemployment at 3 percent for 6th month in a row.

BOISE, Idaho -

Idaho's unemployment rate in February for the sixth consecutive month remained at 3 percent.
  
The Idaho Department of Labor in a news release Friday says 821,500 Idahoans are employed, and 25,000 are seeking work.
  
The agency says Idaho's labor force grew slightly to 846,500 workers. The labor force participation rate in January remained unchanged from last month's revised rate of 64 percent. That's the percentage of people age 16 or older with jobs or looking for work.
  
The agency says that Idaho in the last year had the fastest nonfarm job growth in the nation at 3.4 percent, adding about 24,000 jobs.
  
The agency says construction had the largest percentage growth at 9.3 percent with the addition of 4,100 jobs.

