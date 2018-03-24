Some gun-rights groups hold counter-protests - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Some gun-rights groups hold counter-protests

Posted: Updated:

Pro-gun activists held counter-protests at some cities across the western United States on Saturday, even as hundreds of thousands of people rallied at gun control events at the same time.
  
In Salt Lake City, Utah about 500 pro-gun marchers walked to the state Capitol building, advocating for fortified schools and more armed teachers. An hour later, about 6,000 anti-gun violence demonstrators marched the same route in a call for more gun regulations.
  
About two dozen gun-rights supporters staged a counter-protest in Phoenix, Arizona, holding flags and sometimes challenging opponents to debate gun issues.
  
They were far outnumbered, however - the Arizona Department of Public Safety estimates that 15,000 people attended the "March for Our Lives" gun-control rally at the state Capitol. Two of the student organizers of the event opened it by urging young people to register to vote and boot out officeholders who won't act.

In Sandpoint, Idaho, a March for Our Rights rally saw dozens of gun rights advocates cross the Long Bridge Saturday morning.

