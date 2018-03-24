Survivor marks 6 minutes of strength and silence at rally

Survivor marks 6 minutes of strength and silence at rallyPosted: Updated:
Spokane Valley thieves caught on camera experiencing car troubles
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Security cameras capture a lot of things. Most of the time, it isn't very good. However, earlier this week in Spokane Valley, a business caught some thieves in the act. Those thieves, were anything but pros. Tuesday morning, Paul Perovich woke up to an alert on his phone. The night before, surveillance cameras caught this white SUV pulling into the back parking lot of his graphics business. Prowlers are seen>>
Former Seahawks player Michael Bennett indicted on felony charge for injuring elderly paraplegic
HOUSTON (AP) - Prosecutors in Houston say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett for injuring a paraplegic woman as he tried get onto the field at last year's Super Bowl to celebrate with his brother. The Harris County district attorney's office says a grand jury indicted Bennett on Friday on a felony count of injury to the elderly.>>
Students in the Inland NW come together for 'March for Our Lives' demonstrations
Saturday, March 24, 2018 high school students from across Spokane are coming together to host March for Our Lives at Riverfront Park. A sister march to the national demonstration organized by high schoolers from Parkland, Florida, March for Our Lives Spokane (MFOLS) aims to prioritize the safety of students in their schools. MFOLS shares the national march’s mission of demanding comprehensive and effective legislation addressing gun violence in the United States and extends the...>>
Missing toddler found hiding behind Crock Pot
MANHATTAN, Mont. - A Montana father is thankful for the community's response when his young daughter went missing. Three-year-old Logan went missing on Wednesday afternoon, and the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office issued an alert. She was last seen in the area of Fifth Street in Manhattan. Manhattan is about half an hour west of Bozeman on I-90. More than 100 emergency responders and hundreds of community members from>>
Wanted gang member booked into jail after pointing gun at Othello man
OTHELLO, Wash. - A man who the Adams County Sheriff’s Department says pointed a gun at a person is in jail on assault charges. On Thursday, authorities told iFIBER One News that Felipe M. Garza approached a man at a home at Taylor and June Road in Othello. Deputies say as he approached, Garza asked him, “do you remember me?” When the victim said no, Garza insisted that the man was following him. The confrontation>>
The Latest:Grand jury: Kansas waterslide was "deadly weapon"
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Latest on charges filed in the death of a 10-year-old boy on a waterslide at a Kansas waterpark (all times local): 4:45 p.m. A grand jury indictment says officials who designed, built and operated a giant waterslide at a Kansas water park knew it was "a deadly weapon" when they allowed a 10-year-old boy to get into a raft that later went airborne and decapitated him. The Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City, Kansas, ...>>
Thousands turn out for March of Our Lives Rally in Spokane and Couer d'Alene
Spokane, Wash. From Spokane to Couer d'Alene thousands of people showed up on Saturday afternoon to have their voices heard. Ashley Romanowski, a student organizer in Couer d'Alene, says enough is enough "I think that our congressmen and our legislators really what the people want." Despite the weather and cold temperatures, people came out to march including Ellary Lockwood a junior and student organizer at Lewis and Clark High School in Spokane. She could not believe the turn>>
Police: Man attacks golden arches at Oregon McDonald's
SUTHERLIN, Ore. (AP) - Police say a 37-year-old man was far from lovin' it when workers at a McDonald's restaurant in Oregon refused to make him 30 double cheeseburgers and tried to destroy the golden arches.>>
Survivor marks 6 minutes of strength and silence at rally
Chin high and tears streaming, Florida school shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez stood silent in front of thousands gathered for the "March for Our Lives" rally in Washington, D.C. She continued to stand silently as a few crowd members shouted out support. She remained silent as tentative chants broke out. Her silence continued as those attending also fell quiet, many weeping.>>
Some gun-rights groups hold counter-protests
Pro-gun activists held counter-protests at some cities across the western United States on Saturday, even as hundreds of thousands of people rallied at gun control events at the same time. In Salt Lake City, Utah about 500 pro-gun marchers walked to the state Capitol building, advocating for fortified schools and more armed teachers.>>
Idaho unemployment at 3 percent for 6th month in a row.
BOISE, Idaho - Idaho's unemployment rate in February for the sixth consecutive month remained at 3 percent. The Idaho Department of Labor in a news release Friday says 821,500 Idahoans are employed, and 25,000 are seeking work. The agency says Idaho's labor force grew slightly to 846,500 workers.>>
Defendant curses at jury that convicted him of raping teen
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A man on trial for the rape of a teenager cursed at jurors and called them "stupid" after they handed down their guilty verdict in a Billings courtroom. The jury found 35-year-old Marcial Mejia Jr. guilty Friday of sexual intercourse without consent. The Billings Gazette reports that after the jury was polled, the former U.S. Army supply sergeant yelled a string of expletives at the jurors.>>
Delta helps hundreds of students fly to DC for gun protest
Delta Air Lines has donated three round-trip charter flights that allowed hundreds of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students to participate in the "March for Our Lives" protest against gun violence in Washington. Delta said the donation is "part of our commitment to supporting the communities we serve.">>
Idaho couple married 63 years dies minutes apart
NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - Bob Huntley, 83, stood up Edna Huntley, 81, for their first date and decided to go hunting instead. Edna forgave him and shortly after, they were married - for 63 years. It was during deer hunting season, and "hunting took priority over his first date," their son, Kenneth Huntley, said.>>
MLK Jr.'s grandchild: I dream of gun-free world
WASHINGTON (AP) - The granddaughter of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. told tens of thousands of "March for Our Lives" demonstrators gathered in Washington, D.C. that she too has a dream - for a gun-free world. "I have a dream that enough is enough," Yolanda Renee King said, referencing her grandfather's famous speech.>>
Will John Bolton's hawkish views rub off on Trump?
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's pick of John Bolton for his next national security adviser stirred up a burning question in Washington and in foreign capitals: Just how much will his hawkish approach rub off on Trump? As he confronts matters of war and peace with North Korea and Iran, Trump is bringing in an adviser likely to magnify many of his own instinctive qualities.>>
