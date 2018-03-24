Thousands turn out for March For Our Lives rally in Spokane, Coe - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Thousands turn out for March For Our Lives rally in Spokane, Coeur d'Alene

Posted: Updated:
by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

From Spokane to Coeur d'Alene thousands of people showed up on Saturday afternoon to have their voices heard and speak out against gun violence.

Ashley Romanowski, a student organizer in Coeur d'Alene, says enough is enough "I think that our congressmen and our legislators really need to start listening to what the people want."

Despite the weather and cold temperatures, people came out to march. Including Ellary Lockwood, a junior and student organizer at Lewis and Clark High School in Spokane. She could not believe the turn out for the event.

"When we started planning this we were hoping for a couple hundred, so it's been amazing that there is already at least that many people here," she said Saturday afternoon.

Many brought signs to wave around during the march. Some signs read "student rights are human rights" others held signs saying "protect our kids not guns." Some sang while slamming the National Rifle Association.

Student leaders from 11 different Spokane schools took to the stage to voice their opinions after the students spoke they led the rally through downtown Spokane.

Audrey Bellmer, a student organizer from Cheney High School, marched today because she is afraid to go to school.

"I'm terrified to go to school every day especially after Freeman because it was so close to where I live, and it impacts me every day."

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane Valley thieves caught on camera experiencing car troubles

    Spokane Valley thieves caught on camera experiencing car troubles

    Saturday, March 24 2018 1:56 AM EDT2018-03-24 05:56:58 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Security cameras capture a lot of things. Most of the time, it isn't very good. However, earlier this week in Spokane Valley, a business caught some thieves in the act. Those thieves, were anything but pros. Tuesday morning, Paul Perovich woke up to an alert on his phone.     The night before, surveillance cameras caught this white SUV pulling into the back parking lot of his graphics business. Prowlers are seen 

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Security cameras capture a lot of things. Most of the time, it isn't very good. However, earlier this week in Spokane Valley, a business caught some thieves in the act. Those thieves, were anything but pros. Tuesday morning, Paul Perovich woke up to an alert on his phone.     The night before, surveillance cameras caught this white SUV pulling into the back parking lot of his graphics business. Prowlers are seen 

    >>

  • Idaho couple married 63 years dies minutes apart

    Idaho couple married 63 years dies minutes apart

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:32 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:32:03 GMT

    NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - Bob Huntley, 83, stood up Edna Huntley, 81, for their first date and decided to go hunting instead. Edna forgave him and shortly after, they were married - for 63 years.    It was during deer hunting season, and "hunting took priority over his first date," their son, Kenneth Huntley, said.

    >>

    NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - Bob Huntley, 83, stood up Edna Huntley, 81, for their first date and decided to go hunting instead. Edna forgave him and shortly after, they were married - for 63 years.    It was during deer hunting season, and "hunting took priority over his first date," their son, Kenneth Huntley, said.

    >>

  • Former Seahawks player Michael Bennett indicted on felony charge for injuring elderly paraplegic

    Former Seahawks player Michael Bennett indicted on felony charge for injuring elderly paraplegic

    Friday, March 23 2018 3:41 PM EDT2018-03-23 19:41:14 GMT

    HOUSTON (AP) - Prosecutors in Houston say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett for injuring a paraplegic woman as he tried get onto the field at last year's Super Bowl to celebrate with his brother.   The Harris County district attorney's office says a grand jury indicted Bennett on Friday on a felony count of injury to the elderly.

    >>

    HOUSTON (AP) - Prosecutors in Houston say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett for injuring a paraplegic woman as he tried get onto the field at last year's Super Bowl to celebrate with his brother.   The Harris County district attorney's office says a grand jury indicted Bennett on Friday on a felony count of injury to the elderly.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Thousands turn out for March For Our Lives rally in Spokane, Coeur d'Alene

    Thousands turn out for March For Our Lives rally in Spokane, Coeur d'Alene

    Saturday, March 24 2018 9:23 PM EDT2018-03-25 01:23:58 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - From Spokane to Coeur d'Alene thousands of people showed up on Saturday afternoon to have their voices heard and speak out against gun violence. Ashley Romanowski, a student organizer in Coeur d'Alene, says enough is enough "I think that our congressmen and our legislators really need to start listening to what the people want."

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - From Spokane to Coeur d'Alene thousands of people showed up on Saturday afternoon to have their voices heard and speak out against gun violence. Ashley Romanowski, a student organizer in Coeur d'Alene, says enough is enough "I think that our congressmen and our legislators really need to start listening to what the people want."

    >>

  • Self-taught rocket scientist propels himself 1,875 feet

    Self-taught rocket scientist propels himself 1,875 feet

    Saturday, March 24 2018 9:14 PM EDT2018-03-25 01:14:00 GMT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air in his homemade vessel before a hard landing in the Mojave Desert that left him slightly bruised.    "Mad" Mike Hughes told The Associated Press he hurt his back but is otherwise fine and was "relieved" after Saturday's launch near Amboy, California.

    >>

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air in his homemade vessel before a hard landing in the Mojave Desert that left him slightly bruised.    "Mad" Mike Hughes told The Associated Press he hurt his back but is otherwise fine and was "relieved" after Saturday's launch near Amboy, California.

    >>

  • Hebard leads Oregon to 83-69 win over Central Michigan

    Hebard leads Oregon to 83-69 win over Central Michigan

    Saturday, March 24 2018 8:50 PM EDT2018-03-25 00:50:35 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Ruthy Hebard had 23 points and 14 rebounds, Sabrina Ionescu just missed another triple-double with 16 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, and second-seeded Oregon beat No. 11 seed Central Michigan 83-69 on Saturday in the Spokane Region semifinal of the women's NCAA Tournament.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Ruthy Hebard had 23 points and 14 rebounds, Sabrina Ionescu just missed another triple-double with 16 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, and second-seeded Oregon beat No. 11 seed Central Michigan 83-69 on Saturday in the Spokane Region semifinal of the women's NCAA Tournament.

    >>
    •   