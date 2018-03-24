Thousands turn out for March For Our Lives rally in Spokane, Coeur d'Alene

From Spokane to Coeur d'Alene thousands of people showed up on Saturday afternoon to have their voices heard and speak out against gun violence.

Ashley Romanowski, a student organizer in Coeur d'Alene, says enough is enough "I think that our congressmen and our legislators really need to start listening to what the people want."

Despite the weather and cold temperatures, people came out to march. Including Ellary Lockwood, a junior and student organizer at Lewis and Clark High School in Spokane. She could not believe the turn out for the event.

"When we started planning this we were hoping for a couple hundred, so it's been amazing that there is already at least that many people here," she said Saturday afternoon.

Many brought signs to wave around during the march. Some signs read "student rights are human rights" others held signs saying "protect our kids not guns." Some sang while slamming the National Rifle Association.

Student leaders from 11 different Spokane schools took to the stage to voice their opinions after the students spoke they led the rally through downtown Spokane.

Audrey Bellmer, a student organizer from Cheney High School, marched today because she is afraid to go to school.

"I'm terrified to go to school every day especially after Freeman because it was so close to where I live, and it impacts me every day."