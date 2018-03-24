Police: Georgia mom crashed car into pole to prove God is real

Police in Georgia say a mother intentionally crashed her SUV into a pole to prove to her children God is real.

Investigators say 25-year-old Bakari Warren told officers after the crash that she did it on purpose to show her kids that if they believe, God would protect them.

Police say Warren crossed lanes of traffic and drove directly into a concrete pole. Police responding to the crash asked Warren's 5- and 7-year-old kids what happened, they told officers their mom crashed her car on purpose.

"She turned. Her eyes were close and she was saying, blah blah blah 'I love God'. She didn't want us to just have a car accident, she wanted us to know that God is real."

Police say the mom gave the same reason for the crash as her children.

Luckily no one was hurt.

“It could have been a lot worse. It could have been heavier traffic at the time, she could have hit the pole at such an angle that she did more damage to the car,” Sgt. Eric Butynski told WSB-TV.

Warren was charged with two counts of child cruelty.