Hebard leads Oregon to 83-69 win over Central Michigan - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Hebard leads Oregon to 83-69 win over Central Michigan

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Ruthy Hebard had 23 points and 14 rebounds, Sabrina Ionescu just missed another triple-double with 16 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, and second-seeded Oregon beat No. 11 seed Central Michigan 83-69 on Saturday in the Spokane Region semifinal of the women's NCAA Tournament.
  
Lexi Bando added 14 points for Oregon (33-4), which earned a second consecutive trip to the Elite Eight with its 12th win in a row.
  
The Ducks will play top-seeded Notre Dame in the regional final on Monday.
  
Tinara Moore had 23 points and 14 rebounds for Central Michigan (30-5), which won its first two NCAA Tournament games in program history this year. Presley Hudson added 15 points on 6-of-21 shooting.
  
The Chippewas were doomed by poor shooting, making just 36 percent of their shots to 49 percent for Oregon.
  
Oregon led 24-12 after a first quarter in which the Ducks shot 55 percent while holding Central Michigan to 29 percent.
  
Oregon was ahead 40-25 at halftime behind an efficient 16 points from Hebard on 8-of-12 shooting from inside. The taller Ducks held a 26-10 advantage in the paint during the first half.
  
The Chippewas shot only 29.7 percent in the first half. Hudson, who averages 18 points per game, was scoreless until she hit a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer.
  
The 25 points were the least in a first half for the Chippewas this season.
  
Central Michigan got untracked in the third quarter, with Hudson and Cassie Breen each hitting a pair of 3-pointers to cut Oregon's lead to 55-46. But the Ducks outscored the Chippewas 11-2 the rest of the third to take a 66-48 lead into the fourth.
  
Moore scored 15 points in the fourth, but it wasn't enough to make up the deficit.
  
BIG PICTURE
  
Central Michigan: The Chippewas wrapped up the finest season in the program's 50-year history.
  
Oregon: The Ducks showed plenty of depth and sound defense in beating the Chippewas, who average 82 points per game.
  
UP NEXT
  
Oregon plays Notre Dame, a 90-84 winner over Texas A&M, in the Spokane Region final on Monday evening.
  
___
  
More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org ; https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 and https://www.podcastone.com/ap-sports-special-events

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane Valley thieves caught on camera experiencing car troubles

    Spokane Valley thieves caught on camera experiencing car troubles

    Saturday, March 24 2018 1:56 AM EDT2018-03-24 05:56:58 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Security cameras capture a lot of things. Most of the time, it isn't very good. However, earlier this week in Spokane Valley, a business caught some thieves in the act. Those thieves, were anything but pros. Tuesday morning, Paul Perovich woke up to an alert on his phone.     The night before, surveillance cameras caught this white SUV pulling into the back parking lot of his graphics business. Prowlers are seen 

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Security cameras capture a lot of things. Most of the time, it isn't very good. However, earlier this week in Spokane Valley, a business caught some thieves in the act. Those thieves, were anything but pros. Tuesday morning, Paul Perovich woke up to an alert on his phone.     The night before, surveillance cameras caught this white SUV pulling into the back parking lot of his graphics business. Prowlers are seen 

    >>

  • Idaho couple married 63 years dies minutes apart

    Idaho couple married 63 years dies minutes apart

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:32 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:32:03 GMT

    NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - Bob Huntley, 83, stood up Edna Huntley, 81, for their first date and decided to go hunting instead. Edna forgave him and shortly after, they were married - for 63 years.    It was during deer hunting season, and "hunting took priority over his first date," their son, Kenneth Huntley, said.

    >>

    NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - Bob Huntley, 83, stood up Edna Huntley, 81, for their first date and decided to go hunting instead. Edna forgave him and shortly after, they were married - for 63 years.    It was during deer hunting season, and "hunting took priority over his first date," their son, Kenneth Huntley, said.

    >>

  • Former Seahawks player Michael Bennett indicted on felony charge for injuring elderly paraplegic

    Former Seahawks player Michael Bennett indicted on felony charge for injuring elderly paraplegic

    Friday, March 23 2018 3:41 PM EDT2018-03-23 19:41:14 GMT

    HOUSTON (AP) - Prosecutors in Houston say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett for injuring a paraplegic woman as he tried get onto the field at last year's Super Bowl to celebrate with his brother.   The Harris County district attorney's office says a grand jury indicted Bennett on Friday on a felony count of injury to the elderly.

    >>

    HOUSTON (AP) - Prosecutors in Houston say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett for injuring a paraplegic woman as he tried get onto the field at last year's Super Bowl to celebrate with his brother.   The Harris County district attorney's office says a grand jury indicted Bennett on Friday on a felony count of injury to the elderly.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Thousands turn out for March For Our Lives rally in Spokane, Coeur d'Alene

    Thousands turn out for March For Our Lives rally in Spokane, Coeur d'Alene

    Saturday, March 24 2018 9:23 PM EDT2018-03-25 01:23:58 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - From Spokane to Coeur d'Alene thousands of people showed up on Saturday afternoon to have their voices heard and speak out against gun violence. Ashley Romanowski, a student organizer in Coeur d'Alene, says enough is enough "I think that our congressmen and our legislators really need to start listening to what the people want."

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - From Spokane to Coeur d'Alene thousands of people showed up on Saturday afternoon to have their voices heard and speak out against gun violence. Ashley Romanowski, a student organizer in Coeur d'Alene, says enough is enough "I think that our congressmen and our legislators really need to start listening to what the people want."

    >>

  • Self-taught rocket scientist propels himself 1,875 feet

    Self-taught rocket scientist propels himself 1,875 feet

    Saturday, March 24 2018 9:14 PM EDT2018-03-25 01:14:00 GMT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air in his homemade vessel before a hard landing in the Mojave Desert that left him slightly bruised.    "Mad" Mike Hughes told The Associated Press he hurt his back but is otherwise fine and was "relieved" after Saturday's launch near Amboy, California.

    >>

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air in his homemade vessel before a hard landing in the Mojave Desert that left him slightly bruised.    "Mad" Mike Hughes told The Associated Press he hurt his back but is otherwise fine and was "relieved" after Saturday's launch near Amboy, California.

    >>

  • Hebard leads Oregon to 83-69 win over Central Michigan

    Hebard leads Oregon to 83-69 win over Central Michigan

    Saturday, March 24 2018 8:50 PM EDT2018-03-25 00:50:35 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Ruthy Hebard had 23 points and 14 rebounds, Sabrina Ionescu just missed another triple-double with 16 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, and second-seeded Oregon beat No. 11 seed Central Michigan 83-69 on Saturday in the Spokane Region semifinal of the women's NCAA Tournament.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Ruthy Hebard had 23 points and 14 rebounds, Sabrina Ionescu just missed another triple-double with 16 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, and second-seeded Oregon beat No. 11 seed Central Michigan 83-69 on Saturday in the Spokane Region semifinal of the women's NCAA Tournament.

    >>
    •   