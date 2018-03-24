Hebard leads Oregon to 83-69 win over Central Michigan

Hebard leads Oregon to 83-69 win over Central MichiganPosted: Updated:
Spokane Valley thieves caught on camera experiencing car troubles
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Security cameras capture a lot of things. Most of the time, it isn't very good. However, earlier this week in Spokane Valley, a business caught some thieves in the act. Those thieves, were anything but pros. Tuesday morning, Paul Perovich woke up to an alert on his phone. The night before, surveillance cameras caught this white SUV pulling into the back parking lot of his graphics business. Prowlers are seen>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Security cameras capture a lot of things. Most of the time, it isn't very good. However, earlier this week in Spokane Valley, a business caught some thieves in the act. Those thieves, were anything but pros. Tuesday morning, Paul Perovich woke up to an alert on his phone. The night before, surveillance cameras caught this white SUV pulling into the back parking lot of his graphics business. Prowlers are seen>>
Idaho couple married 63 years dies minutes apart
NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - Bob Huntley, 83, stood up Edna Huntley, 81, for their first date and decided to go hunting instead. Edna forgave him and shortly after, they were married - for 63 years. It was during deer hunting season, and "hunting took priority over his first date," their son, Kenneth Huntley, said.>>
NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - Bob Huntley, 83, stood up Edna Huntley, 81, for their first date and decided to go hunting instead. Edna forgave him and shortly after, they were married - for 63 years. It was during deer hunting season, and "hunting took priority over his first date," their son, Kenneth Huntley, said.>>
Former Seahawks player Michael Bennett indicted on felony charge for injuring elderly paraplegic
HOUSTON (AP) - Prosecutors in Houston say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett for injuring a paraplegic woman as he tried get onto the field at last year's Super Bowl to celebrate with his brother. The Harris County district attorney's office says a grand jury indicted Bennett on Friday on a felony count of injury to the elderly.>>
HOUSTON (AP) - Prosecutors in Houston say a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett for injuring a paraplegic woman as he tried get onto the field at last year's Super Bowl to celebrate with his brother. The Harris County district attorney's office says a grand jury indicted Bennett on Friday on a felony count of injury to the elderly.>>
Students in the Inland NW come together for 'March for Our Lives' demonstrations
Saturday, March 24, 2018 high school students from across Spokane are coming together to host March for Our Lives at Riverfront Park. A sister march to the national demonstration organized by high schoolers from Parkland, Florida, March for Our Lives Spokane (MFOLS) aims to prioritize the safety of students in their schools. MFOLS shares the national march’s mission of demanding comprehensive and effective legislation addressing gun violence in the United States and extends the...>>
Saturday, March 24, 2018 high school students from across Spokane are coming together to host March for Our Lives at Riverfront Park. A sister march to the national demonstration organized by high schoolers from Parkland, Florida, March for Our Lives Spokane (MFOLS) aims to prioritize the safety of students in their schools. MFOLS shares the national march’s mission of demanding comprehensive and effective legislation addressing gun violence in the United States and extends the...>>
Missing toddler found hiding behind Crock Pot
MANHATTAN, Mont. - A Montana father is thankful for the community's response when his young daughter went missing. Three-year-old Logan went missing on Wednesday afternoon, and the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office issued an alert. She was last seen in the area of Fifth Street in Manhattan. Manhattan is about half an hour west of Bozeman on I-90. More than 100 emergency responders and hundreds of community members from>>
MANHATTAN, Mont. - A Montana father is thankful for the community's response when his young daughter went missing. Three-year-old Logan went missing on Wednesday afternoon, and the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office issued an alert. She was last seen in the area of Fifth Street in Manhattan. Manhattan is about half an hour west of Bozeman on I-90. More than 100 emergency responders and hundreds of community members from>>
The Latest:Grand jury: Kansas waterslide was "deadly weapon"
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Latest on charges filed in the death of a 10-year-old boy on a waterslide at a Kansas waterpark (all times local): 4:45 p.m. A grand jury indictment says officials who designed, built and operated a giant waterslide at a Kansas water park knew it was "a deadly weapon" when they allowed a 10-year-old boy to get into a raft that later went airborne and decapitated him. The Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City, Kansas, ...>>
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Latest on charges filed in the death of a 10-year-old boy on a waterslide at a Kansas waterpark (all times local): 4:45 p.m. A grand jury indictment says officials who designed, built and operated a giant waterslide at a Kansas water park knew it was "a deadly weapon" when they allowed a 10-year-old boy to get into a raft that later went airborne and decapitated him. The Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City, Kansas, ...>>
Thousands turn out for March For Our Lives rally in Spokane, Coeur d'Alene
SPOKANE, Wash. - From Spokane to Coeur d'Alene thousands of people showed up on Saturday afternoon to have their voices heard and speak out against gun violence. Ashley Romanowski, a student organizer in Coeur d'Alene, says enough is enough "I think that our congressmen and our legislators really need to start listening to what the people want.">>
SPOKANE, Wash. - From Spokane to Coeur d'Alene thousands of people showed up on Saturday afternoon to have their voices heard and speak out against gun violence. Ashley Romanowski, a student organizer in Coeur d'Alene, says enough is enough "I think that our congressmen and our legislators really need to start listening to what the people want.">>
Self-taught rocket scientist propels himself 1,875 feet
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air in his homemade vessel before a hard landing in the Mojave Desert that left him slightly bruised. "Mad" Mike Hughes told The Associated Press he hurt his back but is otherwise fine and was "relieved" after Saturday's launch near Amboy, California.>>
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air in his homemade vessel before a hard landing in the Mojave Desert that left him slightly bruised. "Mad" Mike Hughes told The Associated Press he hurt his back but is otherwise fine and was "relieved" after Saturday's launch near Amboy, California.>>
Hebard leads Oregon to 83-69 win over Central Michigan
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Ruthy Hebard had 23 points and 14 rebounds, Sabrina Ionescu just missed another triple-double with 16 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, and second-seeded Oregon beat No. 11 seed Central Michigan 83-69 on Saturday in the Spokane Region semifinal of the women's NCAA Tournament.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Ruthy Hebard had 23 points and 14 rebounds, Sabrina Ionescu just missed another triple-double with 16 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, and second-seeded Oregon beat No. 11 seed Central Michigan 83-69 on Saturday in the Spokane Region semifinal of the women's NCAA Tournament.>>
Final Four bound: No. 11 Loyola beats Kansas State 78-62
ATLANTA (AP) - Sister Jean and the Loyola Ramblers are headed to the Final Four. This improbable NCAA Tournament just took its craziest turn yet. Ben Richardson scored 23 points and 11th-seeded Loyola romped to a 78-62 victory over Kansas State on Saturday night, capping off a remarkable run through the bracket-busting South Regional.>>
ATLANTA (AP) - Sister Jean and the Loyola Ramblers are headed to the Final Four. This improbable NCAA Tournament just took its craziest turn yet. Ben Richardson scored 23 points and 11th-seeded Loyola romped to a 78-62 victory over Kansas State on Saturday night, capping off a remarkable run through the bracket-busting South Regional.>>
Police: Georgia mom crashed car into pole to prove God is real
GWINNETT, County, Ga. - Police in Georgia say a mother intentionally crashed her SUV into a pole to prove to her children God is real. Investigators say 25-year-old Bakari Warren told officers after the crash that she did it on purpose to show her kids that if they believe, God would protect them. Police say Warren crossed lanes of traffic and drove directly into a concrete pole.>>
GWINNETT, County, Ga. - Police in Georgia say a mother intentionally crashed her SUV into a pole to prove to her children God is real. Investigators say 25-year-old Bakari Warren told officers after the crash that she did it on purpose to show her kids that if they believe, God would protect them. Police say Warren crossed lanes of traffic and drove directly into a concrete pole.>>
Police: Man attacks golden arches at Oregon McDonald's
SUTHERLIN, Ore. (AP) - Police say a 37-year-old man was far from lovin' it when workers at a McDonald's restaurant in Oregon refused to make him 30 double cheeseburgers and tried to destroy the golden arches.>>
SUTHERLIN, Ore. (AP) - Police say a 37-year-old man was far from lovin' it when workers at a McDonald's restaurant in Oregon refused to make him 30 double cheeseburgers and tried to destroy the golden arches.>>
Survivor marks 6 minutes of strength and silence at rally
Chin high and tears streaming, Florida school shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez stood silent in front of thousands gathered for the "March for Our Lives" rally in Washington, D.C. She continued to stand silently as a few crowd members shouted out support. She remained silent as tentative chants broke out. Her silence continued as those attending also fell quiet, many weeping.>>
Chin high and tears streaming, Florida school shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez stood silent in front of thousands gathered for the "March for Our Lives" rally in Washington, D.C. She continued to stand silently as a few crowd members shouted out support. She remained silent as tentative chants broke out. Her silence continued as those attending also fell quiet, many weeping.>>
Some gun-rights groups hold counter-protests
Pro-gun activists held counter-protests at some cities across the western United States on Saturday, even as hundreds of thousands of people rallied at gun control events at the same time. In Salt Lake City, Utah about 500 pro-gun marchers walked to the state Capitol building, advocating for fortified schools and more armed teachers.>>
Pro-gun activists held counter-protests at some cities across the western United States on Saturday, even as hundreds of thousands of people rallied at gun control events at the same time. In Salt Lake City, Utah about 500 pro-gun marchers walked to the state Capitol building, advocating for fortified schools and more armed teachers.>>
Idaho unemployment at 3 percent for 6th month in a row.
BOISE, Idaho - Idaho's unemployment rate in February for the sixth consecutive month remained at 3 percent. The Idaho Department of Labor in a news release Friday says 821,500 Idahoans are employed, and 25,000 are seeking work. The agency says Idaho's labor force grew slightly to 846,500 workers.>>
BOISE, Idaho - Idaho's unemployment rate in February for the sixth consecutive month remained at 3 percent. The Idaho Department of Labor in a news release Friday says 821,500 Idahoans are employed, and 25,000 are seeking work. The agency says Idaho's labor force grew slightly to 846,500 workers.>>
Defendant curses at jury that convicted him of raping teen
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A man on trial for the rape of a teenager cursed at jurors and called them "stupid" after they handed down their guilty verdict in a Billings courtroom. The jury found 35-year-old Marcial Mejia Jr. guilty Friday of sexual intercourse without consent. The Billings Gazette reports that after the jury was polled, the former U.S. Army supply sergeant yelled a string of expletives at the jurors.>>
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A man on trial for the rape of a teenager cursed at jurors and called them "stupid" after they handed down their guilty verdict in a Billings courtroom. The jury found 35-year-old Marcial Mejia Jr. guilty Friday of sexual intercourse without consent. The Billings Gazette reports that after the jury was polled, the former U.S. Army supply sergeant yelled a string of expletives at the jurors.>>