States: Federal money for opioid crisis a small step forward

Self-taught rocket scientist propels himself 1,875 feet
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air in his homemade vessel before a hard landing in the Mojave Desert that left him slightly bruised. "Mad" Mike Hughes told The Associated Press he hurt his back but is otherwise fine and was "relieved" after Saturday's launch near Amboy, California.>>
Idaho couple married 63 years dies minutes apart
NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - Bob Huntley, 83, stood up Edna Huntley, 81, for their first date and decided to go hunting instead. Edna forgave him and shortly after, they were married - for 63 years. It was during deer hunting season, and "hunting took priority over his first date," their son, Kenneth Huntley, said.>>
Thousands turn out for March For Our Lives rally in Spokane, Coeur d'Alene
SPOKANE, Wash. - From Spokane to Coeur d'Alene thousands of people showed up on Saturday afternoon to have their voices heard and speak out against gun violence. Ashley Romanowski, a student organizer in Coeur d'Alene, says enough is enough "I think that our congressmen and our legislators really need to start listening to what the people want.">>
Men accused of raping teen, posting video of the attack on Facebook
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three men are behind bars after allegedly raping a teenager inside her home and posting video of the attack on Facebook. WREG Memphis reports that 18-year-old Antun Hester, 19-year-old Martin Milan and 19-year-old Rayford Smith were all charged with aggravated rape and especially aggravated exploitation of a minor after the 17-year-old victim reported the incident on Wednesday. She told police officers that she agreed>>
Police: Georgia mom crashed car into pole to prove God is real
GWINNETT, County, Ga. - Police in Georgia say a mother intentionally crashed her SUV into a pole to prove to her children God is real. Investigators say 25-year-old Bakari Warren told officers after the crash that she did it on purpose to show her kids that if they believe, God would protect them. Police say Warren crossed lanes of traffic and drove directly into a concrete pole.>>
Defendant curses at jury that convicted him of raping teen
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A man on trial for the rape of a teenager cursed at jurors and called them "stupid" after they handed down their guilty verdict in a Billings courtroom. The jury found 35-year-old Marcial Mejia Jr. guilty Friday of sexual intercourse without consent. The Billings Gazette reports that after the jury was polled, the former U.S. Army supply sergeant yelled a string of expletives at the jurors.>>
Washington's wolf population surge slows, worrying advocates
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Growth in Washington's gray wolf population slowed dramatically last year, raising concerns from an environmental group that says the state should stop killing wolves that prey on livestock. At the end of 2017, Washington was home to at least 122 wolves, 22 packs and 14 successful breeding pairs. That's according to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.>>
Search for cause begins in wreck that killed 2 firefighters
PRATT, W. Va. (AP) - Authorities are trying to determine what caused a West Virginia volunteer fire department's truck to flip and hit a rock wall while responding to an accident. Five people died in the separate accidents. Kanawha County Manager Jennifer Herrald says two firefighters from Pratt were killed and three others on the truck were injured Saturday night southeast of Charleston.>>
Trump defends $1.3T spending plan, points to military gains
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is defending his decision to sign a $1.3 trillion federal spending bill despite his misgivings, pointing to billions in new funding for the military and national security. Trump says on Twitter Sunday that because of the added military funding, "many jobs are created and our Military is again rich.">>
Q&A: He’s trying to run world’s fastest marathon -- backward
WASHINGTON (AP) - Loren Zitomersky has gotten used to the jokes: “Hey, you’re running the wrong way!” Slamming straight into trees he didn’t see behind him? Not so much. Also, ouch.>>
States: Federal money for opioid crisis a small step forward
CHERRY HILL, N.J. (AP) - Congress is putting record funding into the fight against the nation's deepening opioid drug crisis. But some officials and advocates don't think the $4.6 billion in the federal appropriation bill signed Friday by President Donald Trump is enough to establish the kind of treatment system that would help solve the epidemic.>>
Thousands turn out for March For Our Lives rally in Spokane, Coeur d'Alene
SPOKANE, Wash. - From Spokane to Coeur d'Alene thousands of people showed up on Saturday afternoon to have their voices heard and speak out against gun violence. Ashley Romanowski, a student organizer in Coeur d'Alene, says enough is enough "I think that our congressmen and our legislators really need to start listening to what the people want.">>
Self-taught rocket scientist propels himself 1,875 feet
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air in his homemade vessel before a hard landing in the Mojave Desert that left him slightly bruised. "Mad" Mike Hughes told The Associated Press he hurt his back but is otherwise fine and was "relieved" after Saturday's launch near Amboy, California.>>
Hebard leads Oregon to 83-69 win over Central Michigan
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Ruthy Hebard had 23 points and 14 rebounds, Sabrina Ionescu just missed another triple-double with 16 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, and second-seeded Oregon beat No. 11 seed Central Michigan 83-69 on Saturday in the Spokane Region semifinal of the women's NCAA Tournament.>>
Final Four bound: No. 11 Loyola beats Kansas State 78-62
ATLANTA (AP) - Sister Jean and the Loyola Ramblers are headed to the Final Four. This improbable NCAA Tournament just took its craziest turn yet. Ben Richardson scored 23 points and 11th-seeded Loyola romped to a 78-62 victory over Kansas State on Saturday night, capping off a remarkable run through the bracket-busting South Regional.>>
Police: Georgia mom crashed car into pole to prove God is real
GWINNETT, County, Ga. - Police in Georgia say a mother intentionally crashed her SUV into a pole to prove to her children God is real. Investigators say 25-year-old Bakari Warren told officers after the crash that she did it on purpose to show her kids that if they believe, God would protect them. Police say Warren crossed lanes of traffic and drove directly into a concrete pole.>>
