Man wearing body armor with loaded gun arrested in Chicago

Man wearing body armor with loaded gun arrested in Chicago

Posted: Updated:
CHICAGO -

A man with a loaded handgun, wearing a bullet proof vest and carrying a bag of SWAT equipment authorities believe was stolen from New York City police has been arrested at Chicago's busiest train station.
  
Chicago police say 21-year-old Isaiah Malailua was arrested Friday morning at a Union Station ticket counter and charged with unlawful use of a weapon for wearing body armor.
  
Cook County Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke set bail at $100,000 and ordered Malailua, from Redding, California, to remain in the Chicago area.
  
Lyke says: This is troubling, to say the least, in light of what's happening in our country."
  
Malailua was arrested after police dogs sniffed explosive residue in an unattended bag, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Officers found materials with NYPD SWAT patches inside and a bus ticket for Malailua.

