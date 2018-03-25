Iowa family died of gas asphyxiation at Mexican resort

Iowa family died of gas asphyxiation at Mexican resortPosted: Updated:
Self-taught rocket scientist propels himself 1,875 feet
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air in his homemade vessel before a hard landing in the Mojave Desert that left him slightly bruised. "Mad" Mike Hughes told The Associated Press he hurt his back but is otherwise fine and was "relieved" after Saturday's launch near Amboy, California.>>
Thousands turn out for March For Our Lives rally in Spokane, Coeur d'Alene
SPOKANE, Wash. - From Spokane to Coeur d'Alene thousands of people showed up on Saturday afternoon to have their voices heard and speak out against gun violence. Ashley Romanowski, a student organizer in Coeur d'Alene, says enough is enough "I think that our congressmen and our legislators really need to start listening to what the people want.">>
Idaho couple married 63 years dies minutes apart
NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - Bob Huntley, 83, stood up Edna Huntley, 81, for their first date and decided to go hunting instead. Edna forgave him and shortly after, they were married - for 63 years. It was during deer hunting season, and "hunting took priority over his first date," their son, Kenneth Huntley, said.>>
Men accused of raping teen, posting video of the attack on Facebook
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three men are behind bars after allegedly raping a teenager inside her home and posting video of the attack on Facebook. WREG Memphis reports that 18-year-old Antun Hester, 19-year-old Martin Milan and 19-year-old Rayford Smith were all charged with aggravated rape and especially aggravated exploitation of a minor after the 17-year-old victim reported the incident on Wednesday. She told police officers that she agreed>>
Police: Georgia mom crashed car into pole to prove God is real
GWINNETT, County, Ga. - Police in Georgia say a mother intentionally crashed her SUV into a pole to prove to her children God is real. Investigators say 25-year-old Bakari Warren told officers after the crash that she did it on purpose to show her kids that if they believe, God would protect them. Police say Warren crossed lanes of traffic and drove directly into a concrete pole.>>
Defendant curses at jury that convicted him of raping teen
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A man on trial for the rape of a teenager cursed at jurors and called them "stupid" after they handed down their guilty verdict in a Billings courtroom. The jury found 35-year-old Marcial Mejia Jr. guilty Friday of sexual intercourse without consent. The Billings Gazette reports that after the jury was polled, the former U.S. Army supply sergeant yelled a string of expletives at the jurors.>>
AP sources: Trump plans to oust Shulkin as VA secretary
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Three Trump administration officials tell The Associated Press that President Donald Trump is planning to oust embattled Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin. The dismissal would come amid an extraordinary rebellion at the agency and damaging government investigations into Shulkin's alleged spending abuses.>>
Santorum: Students should take CPR classes instead of marching
WASHINGTON - CNN Commentator and former Pennsylvania GOP Sen. Rick Santorum suggested students protesting gun violence and stricter gun laws should instead take CPR classes and prepare for active shooter situations.>>
China appeals for cooperation as it warns of 'trade war'
BEIJING (AP) - A top Chinese official warned Sunday that a "trade war" would harm all sides but gave no indication of Beijing's possible next move in a spiraling dispute with President Donald Trump over steel and technology.>>
Police: Second blaze at Bellevue mosque not a hate crime
BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) - Police say investigators do not believe that a fire at a vacant mosque in Bellevue last week was a hate crime. Bellevue Police Chief Steve Mylett told a community meeting Saturday that those involved will be brought to justice, but he said there's nothing to indicate that the blaze was started as a result of hate or bias toward the Muslim community.>>
Iowa family died of gas asphyxiation at Mexican resort
MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexican authorities say autopsies indicate an Iowa couple and their two children died of asphyxiation at a rented condo on Mexico's Caribbean coast. The prosecutors' office in the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo said Saturday that "the cause of death was asphyxiation from inhaling toxic gases." It said the type of gas hadn't yet been determined.>>
Man wearing body armor with loaded gun arrested in Chicago
CHICAGO (AP) - A man with a loaded handgun, wearing a bullet proof vest and carrying a bag of SWAT equipment authorities believe was stolen from New York City police has been arrested at Chicago's busiest train station. Chicago police say 21-year-old Isaiah Malailua was arrested Friday morning at a Union Station ticket counter and charged with unlawful use of a weapon for wearing body armor.>>
What Facebook’s privacy policy allows may surprise you
NEW YORK (AP) - To get an idea of the data Facebook collects about you, just ask for it. You’ll get a file with every photo and comment you’ve posted, all the ads you’ve clicked on, stuff you’ve liked and searched for and everyone you’ve friended — and unfriended — over the years. This trove of data is used to decide which ads to show you.>>
Washington's wolf population surge slows, worrying advocates
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Growth in Washington's gray wolf population slowed dramatically last year, raising concerns from an environmental group that says the state should stop killing wolves that prey on livestock. At the end of 2017, Washington was home to at least 122 wolves, 22 packs and 14 successful breeding pairs. That's according to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.>>
Search for cause begins in wreck that killed 2 firefighters
PRATT, W. Va. (AP) - Authorities are trying to determine what caused a West Virginia volunteer fire department's truck to flip and hit a rock wall while responding to an accident. Five people died in the separate accidents. Kanawha County Manager Jennifer Herrald says two firefighters from Pratt were killed and three others on the truck were injured Saturday night southeast of Charleston.>>
Trump defends $1.3T spending plan, points to military gains
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is defending his decision to sign a $1.3 trillion federal spending bill despite his misgivings, pointing to billions in new funding for the military and national security. Trump says on Twitter Sunday that because of the added military funding, "many jobs are created and our Military is again rich.">>
