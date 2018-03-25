Santorum: Students should take CPR classes instead of marching

CNN Commentator and former Pennsylvania GOP Sen. Rick Santorum suggested students protesting gun violence and stricter gun laws should instead take CPR classes and prepare for active shooter situations.

"How about kids instead of looking to someone else to solve their problem, do something about maybe taking CPR classes or trying to deal with situations that when there is a violent shooter that you can actually respond to that," Santorum said on CNN's "State of the Union."

His comments come a day after March For Our Lives rallies took place in Washington, D.C., and across the country to demand gun control legislation in the wake of the deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Santorum said calling for "phony gun laws" won't solve the problem.

Van Jones, a liberal CNN commentator, mentioned his son was about to start high school. He said he wanted his son to be focused on his education and not preparing for violence in the classroom.

"I want him focused on algebra and other stuff," Jones said. "If his main way to survive high school is learning CPR so when his friends get shot ... that to me, we've gone too far."