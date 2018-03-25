AP sources: Trump plans to oust Shulkin as VA secretary

Three Trump administration officials tell The Associated Press that President Donald Trump is planning to oust embattled Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin.



The dismissal would come amid an extraordinary rebellion at the agency and damaging government investigations into Shulkin's alleged spending abuses.



Two of the officials say an announcement on Shulkin could happen this week, subject to Trump's final decision as the White House hones in on possible replacements. One of the officials rates Shulkin's chances of being pushed out in the next day or two at "50-50." The officials demanded anonymity to discuss a sensitive personnel matter.



The White House didn't immediately comment.



Trump has told associates he'll keep two others who have been under fire: White House chief of staff John F. Kelly and Housing Secretary Ben Carson.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)